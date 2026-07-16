Visiting Media Appoints Sarah Johnston SVP of Sales

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, the leader in creating and distributing immersive content for the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Sarah Johnston as Senior Vice President of Sales.

In this role, Johnston will lead the global sales organization, focusing on accelerating the adoption of Visiting Media’s platform and industry-leading immersive assets across hotel brands, ownership groups, and management companies. Johnston will be based out of Vancouver, BC, Canada.

"Hospitality sales and marketing teams are navigating rapid technology change, including AI’s role in their businesses, while protecting something that took decades to build: beautiful, personalized, on-brand guest and planner’s experiences," said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, CEO of Visiting Media. "Sarah has spent her career building innovative sales organizations that deeply understand hospitality. She knows the goal is not just faster selling; it is more effective marketing and selling that builds on the storied brands in our industry. That is the work we are here to do, and she is the right person to lead our global sales team."

Johnston joins Visiting Media from global hospitality cloud-based technology company Cendyn, where she served as VP of Sales, and comes with a distinguished track record of scaling high-growth sales teams while driving revenue excellence. Her appointment comes as the company continues to expand its global footprint following recent strategic acquisitions such as Spazious and FirstView.

In her new capacity, Johnston will partner closely with the executive leadership team, including Chad Kimner, Chief Operating Officer, and Kevin Huang, SVP of Customer Experience, to ensure a unified and seamless journey for customers worldwide. Her focus will be on strengthening Visiting Media’s market leadership and delivering the value of immersive content to marketing and sales teams.

"Visiting Media is at the forefront of a major transformation in hospitality sales, moving away from fragmented point solutions toward a unified, immersive platform," said Johnston. "I am incredibly excited to join such an innovative team and look forward to helping our customers leverage immersive technology to drive engagement, efficiency, and ultimately, greater revenue."

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a software company on a mission to make selling spaces and experiences simple for hospitality. Its platform transforms how property and above-property teams create, manage, and distribute immersive content by harnessing immersive technology to drive engagement, efficiency, and competitive advantage. Visiting Media helps hospitality organizations tell richer stories, sell more effectively, and connect buyers to spaces before they ever arrive.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70932921-ab19-493e-a544-027dd6b5873c