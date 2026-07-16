Theolytics Relocates to State-of-the-Art Facility at ARC Oxford to Drive Development of THEO-260 and Other Novel Oncolytic Immunotherapies

Oxford UK, July 16th, 2026. Theolytics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies, announces that it has relocated to new, state-of-the-art facilities at ARC Oxford, a growing science and innovation campus close to Oxford’s world-class research institutes, teaching hospitals and university. The company joins a thriving community of more than 30 science and technology companies at ARC Oxford, further strengthening the campus’ position as a hub for cutting-edge innovation.

Founded in 2017 as a spinout from the University of Oxford, Theolytics is working to develop best-in-class oncolytic immunotherapies for complex and difficult-to-treat solid tumours. Leveraging its proprietary Adenovo™ platform, the company has pioneered a new approach to develop efficacious, targeted adenoviral candidates suitable for direct and intravenous delivery targeting stroma-rich tumours, a feature of major cancers including ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

Theolytics’ lead candidate THEO-260 has demonstrated its effectiveness against such tumours by killing cancer cells and cancer-associated fibroblasts that make up the stroma (or tumour microenvironment), while inducing tumour-targeted immune activation, in advanced preclinical models, including extensive panels of ovarian cancer patient samples. THEO-260 is being evaluated in two clinical trials in patients with advanced ovarian cancer: by intravenous (IV) delivery (OCTOPOD-IV) in the UK, Spain and Canada (NCT06618235); and by intraperitoneal (IP) delivery (OCTOPOD-IP) at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in the US (NCT07211659).

Theolytics recently secured €8 million in funding from Horizon Europe 2025, the European Union’s flagship research and innovation funding programme, to advance its planned Phase 2 study of THEO-260 in ovarian cancer, marking a significant step forward in its clinical development pipeline.

David Apelian, CEO of Theolytics, said: “Relocating to ARC Oxford marks an exciting new chapter for Theolytics. We join a vibrant community of innovators in an environment that champions collaboration, inclusivity, and growth, supporting our mission to develop life-changing therapies for cancer patients. The new facility will be a central hub from which to drive the development of our lead oncolytic immunotherapy THEO-260, which is advancing in two clinical trials in advanced ovarian cancer. It provides the space to grow the company and an excellent scientific base to enhance our platform and generate exciting new immunotherapy candidates against other solid tumours.”

Dan Williams, Director of Asset Management at ARC Oxford, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Theolytics to ARC Oxford. Their pioneering work in oncolytic immunotherapy represents the kind of high-impact, translational science our campuses are designed to support. This partnership demonstrates how our fully fitted laboratory buildings can support such advanced research and development facilities and we look forward to watching the Theolytics business grow on our campus at ARC Oxford.”

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About Theolytics

Theolytics is working to develop best-in-class oncolytic immunotherapies. The company has pioneered a new approach to develop efficacious, targeted adenoviral candidates suitable for direct and systemic intravenous delivery.

The company is focused on the advancement of its lead programme THEO-260 in clinical trials with the ambition of providing better outcomes for patients with stroma-rich solid cancers, for whom current treatment options are limited. Additional pipeline programmes in preclinical development include novel candidates developed for colorectal cancer and haematological malignancies where there remains significant unmet need.

Theolytics was founded in 2017, is headquartered in Oxford UK, and is backed by international life sciences investors Taiho Ventures, M Ventures, Oxford Science Enterprises, Epidarex Capital, Sound Bioventures, BGF and Oxford University Innovation.

For more information, please see our website www.theolytics.com

About THEO-260

Positioned to tackle the complex, immune-suppressed nature of advanced solid tumours, THEO-260 is an oncolytic immunotherapy demonstrating effective killing of cancer cells and cancer-associated fibroblasts, whilst inducing immune activation, in advanced preclinical models, including extensive panels of ovarian cancer patient samples. THEO-260 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial by intravenous delivery in ovarian cancer patients (OCTOPOD-IV) (NCT06618235). A clinical study of THEO-260 administered by intraperitoneal delivery to advanced ovarian cancer patients (OCTOPOD-IP) is also underway in the US in collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (NCT07211659).

About ARC

ARC is the smarter real estate partner for science and innovation.

We concentrate innovation companies in Advanced Research Clusters - place-based clusters at the leading edges of major knowledge economies like Oxford and London. They’re unique ecosystems that accelerate commercial growth by providing the best possible working environments for our members.

Offices, coworking, cleanrooms, accelerator labs, and leading open access R&D facilities - discover flexible science-ready spaces within green, energising environments and community events in places designed to motivate and inspire.

ARC members learn to optimise their businesses from an active partner landlord that mentors as well as provides space. They take advantage of new ways to promote themselves using ARC as a platform, and they join a growing network of innovators that will one day be worldwide.

We’re solving the business of science so science can change the world. Welcome to ARC.

Contact

Theolytics

David Apelian, CEO

enquiries@theolytics.com

MEDiSTRAVA (for Theolytics)

Frazer Hall, Mark Swallow

Theolytics@medistrava.com

ARC Oxford

Kat Page, ARC

Kathryn.Page@ARCgroup.io

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