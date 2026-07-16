Diverge Health and Oakland Physician Network Services Announce Successful First-Year Partnership to Improve Quality of Care for Medicaid Patients in Michigan

DETROIT, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diverge Health and Oakland Physician Network Services (OPNS) have achieved a significant milestone in collaborative, value-based care delivery for Medicaid patients across southeastern Michigan. The partnership, established in 2024, has demonstrated early, meaningful results — including a 7.5% improvement in performance on targeted quality measures across participating practices — affirming the organizations' shared commitment to better health outcomes, stronger provider relationships, and sustainable care transformation.

From the outset, the Diverge Health and OPNS partnership was designed to go beyond traditional managed care relationships. Rather than a transactional arrangement, the two organizations pursued a model built on deep clinical integration, embedding Diverge's care coordination capabilities directly within each of the ten participating primary care practices. This includes full electronic medical record (EMR) integration and direct collaboration between Diverge's clinical team and practice staff, enabling real-time support for care gap closure, patient outreach, and care management at the point of care.

The results of this approach are reflected in the program's first-year quality performance data. Across the ten practices serving Medicaid populations, performance on Diverge-incentivized quality measures improved by 7.5% year over year. Three practices with comparable year-over-year data posted double-digit relative improvements on incentivized measures, with one practice achieving a 35% relative gain.

Provider experience has matched the clinical outcomes. The Diverge program earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90 among participating practices. This places the program among top-performing healthcare partnerships nationally and reflects the high value practices place on the program’s hands-on support, clinical alignment, and operational integration

“These positive results indicate what is possible when two organizations are genuinely aligned around the same goal: better health outcomes for the patients who need it most. The depth of our integration with OPNS practices has been a differentiator. Our clinical team is not a vendor sitting outside the practice, we are part of it. These results are a direct reflection of that model, and we are proud of what we have accomplished together in year one.”

— Craig Gaites, Chief Operating Officer, Diverge Health

“Oakland Physician Network Services is committed to connecting our member practices with the partners and resources they need to deliver exceptional care to Medicaid patients. Diverge Health has proven to be exactly that kind of partner. The combination of EMR integration, embedded care coordination, and shared accountability for quality outcomes is precisely the model we believed would work, and the data confirms it.”

— Resra Krull, BSN, RN, Value Based Care Director, Oakland Physician Network Services

Building on this foundation, Diverge Health and OPNS are committed to expanding the scope and impact of their partnership in the year ahead. Priority areas include continued progress toward shared savings targets, sustained improvement across quality measure performance, and expanded access to local health coaching resources for Medicaid members. The organizations will also pursue broader network growth, with the goal of extending the partnership model to additional OPNS practices and deepening engagement across the existing ten sites.

Together, Diverge Health and Oakland Physician Network Services are building a sustainable model for value-based Medicaid care in Michigan — one that delivers measurable results for patients, meaningful support for providers, and a replicable framework for community-centered health improvement.

About Diverge Health

Founded in 2022, Diverge Health is a value-based care enabler that partners with independent primary care practices to improve outcomes for Medicaid populations. Through care management, analytics, operational support, and embedded community-based teams, Diverge helps primary care practices reduce administrative burden, address social drivers of health, and deliver high quality, equitable care. Diverge Health operates across Michigan, Ohio, New York, and Illinois.

About Oakland Physician Network Services (OPNS)

Oakland Physician Network Services is a physician network organization serving primary care providers across southeastern Michigan. OPNS supports its member practices in delivering high-quality, coordinated care to Medicaid and other patient populations, connecting practices with value-based care partnerships, operational resources, and quality improvement programs.

Media Contact

Samantha Garrison

Marketing Manager| Diverge Health

Samantha.garrison@divergehealth.org

Kristopher D’Amore

Executive Director | OPNS

kdamore@opns.org