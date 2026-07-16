Plug-and-Play 90W PoE Solution Streamlines Industrial IoT Deployments

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As industrial environments become more automated and connected, demand for Power over Ethernet is rising to enable industrial applications by delivering reliable power and data over a single cable, simplifying deployment and scalability. To offer an industrial-grade solution, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has extended its broad range of single- and multi-port PoE solutions to include its PD-9601GCI Midspan, designed to meet the IEEE 802.3bt standard for industrial applications and their challenging environments.

“In a market where many existing networks don’t fully support PoE’s convenient single-cable deployment models, our industrial-grade PD-9601GCI midspan makes it easier for our customers to power their smart equipment in factories and industrial settings,” said Charlie Forni, corporate vice president of Microchip’s networking and connectivity business unit. “Additionally, our customers have the option to use our midspans as a private label powering option, enabling them to differentiate their products by offering a simpler integrated power solution.”

Microchip’s PD-9601GCI midspan stands out from its existing PC-9601GC single-port indoor PoE midspan because it’s industrial-grade and is designed to reduce the need for complex electrical work and additional power outlets, while delivering up to 90W of power and 10/100/1000 Mbps data rates over a single Ethernet cable.

The device offers features and capabilities that support reliable operation in remote or challenging factory and outdoor locations, minimizing downtime and support issues:

Sealed, vibration-resistant metal enclosure that is Ingress Protection (IP)-rated: The IP rating is IP30.

The IP rating is IP30. Extended operating temperature: Designed to sustain a temperature range of -40°C to 75°C.

Designed to sustain a temperature range of -40°C to 75°C. Extended power input options: Supports dual DC input in the range of 20V-60V.

Supports dual DC input in the range of 20V-60V. Enhanced industrial-grade surge protection: Helps protect against voltage spikes in industrial environments.

Helps protect against voltage spikes in industrial environments. Industrial mounting: Includes DIN rail, wall or panel mount options.

Includes DIN rail, wall or panel mount options. Compatibility testing with industrial automation devices: Helps reduce integration and reliability issues for manufacturers.

Midspans are inserted after the network switch where they inject power onto an Ethernet line so it can deliver both power and data. These devices provide a convenient and cost-effective solution to deploy PoE in remote or challenging environments. Bundled with an IoT device, midspans enable manufacturers to offer a plug-and-play solution designed to support power delivery over the network.

With over 25 years of experience in PoE technology, Microchip helped standardize the IEEE® 802.3af/at/bt standards. Microchip offers an extensive portfolio of PoE PSE chipsets, PD chipsets and PoE systems to meet the diverse needs of its customers. For more information about the company’s PoE solutions, visit its website.

Pricing and Availability

The PD-9601GCI midspan is available in production quantities. You can purchase directly from Microchip or contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

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About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.



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