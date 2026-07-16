Early Bird Registration Now Open for the 14th Annual 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Inc. (NJMEP) is proud to announce that Early Bird Registration is now open for the 14th Annual 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day, taking place on Friday, October 2, 2026, at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey.

Returning after another record-setting year that welcomed more than 1,000 manufacturers, business leaders, educators, students, legislators, and industry partners, this year's event marks a milestone for both New Jersey manufacturing and the nation. As NJMEP celebrates 30 years of serving New Jersey manufacturers, attendees will also commemorate America's 250th Anniversary, recognizing the innovation, resilience, and ingenuity that have defined American manufacturing for generations.

The State's Premier Manufacturing Event

More than an annual event, 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day has become the state's premier gathering for the manufacturing community—a place where leaders exchange ideas, build partnerships, recognize excellence, and help shape the future of the industry.

"For 30 years, NJMEP has had the privilege of working alongside New Jersey manufacturers as they innovate, grow, and strengthen our state's economy," said Peter Connolly, CEO of NJMEP. "This year's Manufacturing Day is an opportunity to celebrate how far our industry has come while recognizing the manufacturers and partnerships that will drive the next generation of success."

Throughout the day, attendees will experience keynote presentations, educational breakout sessions led by industry experts, interactive exhibits, networking opportunities, and the annual 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day Awards, recognizing the manufacturers and individuals making an extraordinary impact across New Jersey.

Manufacturing Day continues to bring together companies of every size and nearly every manufacturing sector, creating an environment where meaningful conversations lead to new ideas, valuable connections, and long-term business opportunities.

"Manufacturing Day continues to grow because it belongs to New Jersey's manufacturing community," Connolly added. "Every year we see manufacturers come together to share ideas, celebrate achievements, and form partnerships that extend well beyond the event itself. We're excited to welcome everyone back this October for what promises to be another exciting Manufacturing Day."

Register Early and Save

Early Bird registration is now available for a limited time. Manufacturers, suppliers, educators, students, and industry supporters are encouraged to register early to secure discounted pricing and reserve their place at New Jersey's premier manufacturing event.

To register or learn more about the 14th Annual 'MADE in NJ' Manufacturing Day, visit https://www.njmep.org/events/manufacturing-day/.

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

Media Contact:

Joseph Perez | Content Marketing & Communications Specialist

jperez@njmep.org

NJMEP.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb818d76-6585-46e4-8702-268282eb8380