Koddi Expands Commerce Media Targeting Capabilities Through New GIPHY and LiveRamp Collaboration

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi , the leading commerce media technology for enterprises, today announced a partnership with GIPHY that enables brands to activate targeted advertising across GIFs, stickers, reactions and search experiences. The partnership combines Koddi's commerce media technology, LiveRamp's identity and audience capabilities and GIPHY's advertising platform to help advertisers engage consumers in the moments of digital self-expression that happen every day. Together, the companies are creating new opportunities for brands to reach highly engaged audiences while supporting GIPHY's next phase of advertising growth.

The partnership underscores Koddi's ability to help media owners modernize and scale their advertising businesses. By delivering the infrastructure required to manage campaigns, serve ads and optimize media performance, Koddi enables organizations like GIPHY to unlock greater efficiency, maximize monetization and build future-ready advertising ecosystems.

“Consumers don't just interact with brands when they're shopping. They connect with them while they're searching and sharing,” said Eric Brackmann, VP of Commerce Media at Koddi. “This partnership brings commerce media capabilities to those moments, helping advertisers activate campaigns more effectively while giving GIPHY the foundation to scale and monetize its advertising business.”

As consumers communicate through GIFs, advertisers are looking for new ways to build meaningful connections with audiences beyond traditional display and video formats. The partnership brings more advanced audience activation, campaign management and measurement capabilities to GIPHY's advertising platform, enabling brands to better understand and optimize performance across these experiences.

"As we continue to grow GIPHY Ads, we're focused on delivering more value to advertisers while creating a scalable foundation for long-term growth," said Kevin Hein, Chief Growth Officer at GIPHY. "Koddi's technology helps us streamline campaign activation, improve performance and build the infrastructure needed to support the next phase of our advertising business."

As commerce media continues to extend beyond traditional retail environments, partnerships like this demonstrate how advertisers can reach consumers in more engaging, contextually relevant moments. By bringing together privacy-first data, intelligent campaign activation and premium consumer experiences, Koddi is helping enable commerce media for any organization with an owned digital audience, unlocking new opportunities to create value for advertisers and consumers alike.

About Koddi

Koddi is the leading commerce media platform powering the world's most ambitious media networks and brands. Built on first-party data, cutting-edge agentic decisioning, and over a decade of experience powering billions in media spend, Koddi enables enterprises across commerce verticals to launch and scale media networks, drive smarter monetization, and deliver next-generation consumer experiences. Koddi partners include Babylist, Booking.com, Cars.com, Fanatics, Gopuff, Grubhub, Kohl's, Kroger, and many more. Learn more at koddi.com.

About GIPHY

Founded in 2013, GIPHY Inc . is the visual communication platform where thousands of creators, media, and brand partners make everyday expression a little more moving. GIPHY empowers you to discover and share the GIFs, Clips, and Stickers that make your conversations more positive, more expressive, and more you. In addition, GIPHY Ads enables brands to connect with their audiences through ads people share, not just see. Acquired by Shutterstock in 2023, GIPHY's platform has a daily user reach of 1+ billion to which it serves 10+ billion pieces of short-form content every day. For more information, visit GIPHY.com or follow us on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and TikTok @GIPHY.

Media Contact

Rachel Jermansky, SamsonPR for Koddi

rachel@samsonpr.com