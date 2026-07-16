BairesDev Awarded for AI-Driven Talent Intelligence and Engineering Collaboration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software development company serving Fortune 500 and enterprise organizations, has won two Gold Globee® Awards in the 2026 Technology Awards. The company was recognized in the categories Best AI for Human Resources, Recruiting & Talent Intelligence, and Achievement in Collaborative Technology Implementation. The two wins speak to a question at the center of Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day. Not how fast AI is deployed, but how carefully it's built.

BairesDev built a proprietary AI ecosystem to match engineers to client teams at scale, and it was this system that earned the company a Globee for talent intelligence. The system was also selected as the top score in the category. The company screens more than 2.5 million engineering applicants a year and connects clients with software talent across 40+ countries. At that volume, screening decisions made by people under time constraints tend to drift toward proxies like location, resume patterns, and inconsistent criteria. BairesDev built its system to evaluate candidates on demonstrated ability instead, training it on company-specific data and auditing it at each stage.

"Most companies adopt AI for hiring to move faster. We built ours to remove the bias that creeps in when humans screen at this volume, and then we audited it, because a system you can't inspect isn't one you should trust with someone's career," said Nacho De Marco, CEO and Co-Founder of BairesDev. "What this recognition validates is that you can use AI to widen access to opportunity instead of narrowing it, if you're willing to do the harder engineering."

The system pairs with its proprietary Team Recommendation Engine, which matches engineers to client teams in seconds, with an in-house English-proficiency model trained specifically on Latin American speakers. A structured algorithm scores every candidate on technical skill, soft skills, and team compatibility. Together, they support a two-to-four-week time-to-hire and 98% client satisfaction.

Circles , the company's second Gold Globee winner, is a peer-driven engineering community where engineers across BairesDev propose sessions, mentor one another, and lead initiatives. In 2025 the community grew 300% in headcount and ran 58 technical events with 94% satisfaction. "Circles works because it gives engineers what they need. They run it," said Rodrigo Outumuro, VP of People X. "They decide what to learn and what to build, share groundbreaking insights and gain career opportunities as they go. We make sure they have the room and resources to do it. It's peer led, which is why it produces results a top-down program never would." Its clearest output is the Development & InnovAItion initiative, an employee-built tool that surveyed 69 project managers across 329 projects and mapped AI maturity across 567 specialists, now informing the company's AI training priorities and client engagement strategy.

Taken together, the two awards point to the same approach. BairesDev applies AI where it can be measured and audited, from how the company hires to how its engineers build. The systems behind both wins were built in-house and shaped by the people who use them.

The full list of 2026 Globee Technology Award winners is available at globeeawards.com .

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries and sectors. The programs are open to organizations of all sizes, and evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process, with participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

About BairesDev

BairesDev provides nearshore software development services to some of the world's largest and most respected companies, like Abbott, Adobe, Coca-Cola, eBay, Google, HP, and Rolls-Royce. Backed by 4,000+ engineers across LATAM, BairesDev has delivered high-quality software in over 130 industries.

Join BairesDev's team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com/ . Or recommend a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral

Media Contact: press@bairesdev.com