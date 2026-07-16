Calcium+Company launches proprietary AI-powered acceleration platform, NORA

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium+Company, a leading diversified health communications group, today announced the launch of NORA, its proprietary AI-powered acceleration platform designed to enhance how healthcare marketing and communications are planned, created, and delivered.

NORA is a fully customizable AI platform, built to strengthen the company's collective experience and knowledge from within, accelerating knowledge sharing, research, and content production across teams. Those same capabilities seamlessly extend to client partners, helping brands move from insight to execution faster within a secure, tailored environment.

By combining Calcium+Company's technology and innovation expertise with advanced AI, proprietary data, behavioral science, and market intelligence, NORA powers connected, data-driven communications. Its expanding suite of products spans insights and intelligence, build and test, and activation and analytics.

According to Calcium+Company CEO Judy Capano, “NORA represents the next evolution of how we partner with our clients. By combining an advanced AI platform with the scientific rigor, creativity, and collaboration that define Calcium+Company, we're giving our teams new ways to solve more complex challenges, move faster, and deliver even greater impact for our clients."

Group President and Managing Partner Greg Lewis adds, “When we launched Cobalt, our ambition was to create an innovation engine for the company. Now, NORA extends that vision by uniting AI, data, and strategic thinking in a single ecosystem, enabling our teams to work smarter, identify new opportunities, and create greater value for our client partners."

EVP, Technology & Intelligence, Seth Reeser says, “NORA enhances how we think, create, and collaborate. Since joining Calcium more than 10 years ago, I've been proud of the culture of innovation we've built. As AI continues to evolve, NORA ensures we evolve with it, combining human expertise with technology to create smarter solutions for our clients.”

NORA is named after Calcium+Company’s mascot, Nora Schmidt (pronounced ‘nourishment’), a nod to Ca+Co’s mission of nourishment.

About Calcium+Company

Calcium+Company is a leading healthcare marketing company dedicated to delivering nourishment in all its forms to clients, brands, individuals, communities, and the wider world. Led by CEO Judy Capano and Group President Greg Lewis, Calcium+Company offers a comprehensive range of leading-edge strategic, scientific, creative, engagement, and digital capabilities, all made possible by some of the brightest stars in the industry.

Calcium+Company is proud to partner with more than 200 employees in offices located in New York and Philadelphia. Calcium+Company has been recognized with many industry awards, including being honored for 15+ Agency of the Year awards.

Please visit us at https://www.calciumco.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contact: Cali Mangel

Cali.Mangel@calciumco.com | 215.694.1577