The Reactive Support Era Is Over: ConnectWise Platform Is Now Live, Empowering Partners in Journey to Predictive Intelligence

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software and services company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, announced the general availability of the ConnectWise Platform, the industry’s first purpose-built MSP System of Action for the era of Predictive IT.

The platform is live now, giving MSPs and IT teams a unified, AI-native operating model that connects the systems where service work happens every day — including ConnectWise PSA, ConnectWise RMM, ScreenConnect, ConnectWise SIEM, automation, orchestration, ConnectWise AI Agents, documentation, billing, backup and open ecosystem integrations — into one intelligent execution layer.

For ConnectWise customers and their clients, this means AI is not sitting outside the business as another disconnected tool. It is embedded directly into the workflows, data and context that drive service delivery, helping teams improve how work is created, routed, resolved, documented, billed and measured.

AI That Acts Where Work Happens

ConnectWise AI Agents are designed to work inside service operations, helping teams interpret requests, support ticket triage and routing, improve documentation, coordinate automation and drive more consistent execution.

For Starport Managed Services, that impact is already showing up across the service desk.

“ConnectWise AI Agents helped us move AI from experimentation into measurable operational impact,” said Aaron Boeker, Chief Service Officer, Starport Managed Services. “By embedding AI into triage, assessment, and technician workflows, we’ve improved consistency, reduced manual effort, and created more capacity across the service desk.”

After adopting ConnectWise AI Agents, Starport’s Tier 1 service desk saw a 25% decrease in average time per ticket, a 28% decrease in escalations, a 40% decrease in average resolution time, and a 20% increase in daily tickets resolved.

That is where Predictive IT starts: improving today’s operations while building the data, consistency and automation required to anticipate issues, identify patterns and prevent repeat problems over time.

A Platform Shift, Not a Product Update

The ConnectWise Platform brings together shared data, integrated workflows, native agentic AI, automation, orchestration and ecosystem connectivity so MSPs and IT teams can move from reactive support to intelligent execution.

The timing matters. The global managed services market is projected to grow from $460.59 billion in 2026 to $705.22 billion by 2031, according to MarketsandMarkets . At the same time, the global artificial intelligence market is projected to grow from $375.93 billion in 2026 to $2.48 trillion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 26.6%, according to Fortune Business Insights .

The opportunity is massive, but it will not be captured with fragmented tools, disconnected workflows or manual processes. MSPs need a platform that turns AI into action across the business.



“The value of ConnectWise AI Agents is that AI is built into the platform where our team already works,” said Jason Haveman, COO, InsITe Business Solutions. “In the PSA, it gives us a more controlled way to use AI with ticket history, client context, and service workflow data instead of relying on disconnected tools.”

The Platform Era Is Open for Business

ConnectWise will continue expanding platform-native AI, workflow orchestration, intelligent agents and ecosystem integrations as partners advance from reactive service delivery to autonomous operations and predictive optimization.

The platform is live. The operating model is changing. The era of Predictive IT starts now.



“The old MSP model is out of runway,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. “The ConnectWise Platform gives this industry a new operating model — one where fragmented tools give way to connected intelligence, automated execution and measurable business impact. This is built to help our partners reduce complexity, move faster, and deliver stronger outcomes for their customers as they enter the era of Predictive IT.”

To learn more about the ConnectWise Platform, request a demo, calculate service desk ROI or assess Predictive IT readiness, visit here .

About ConnectWise

Trusted by 100K+ IT providers worldwide, The ConnectWise Platform brings together PSA, RMM, cybersecurity, and data protection with predictive intelligence woven throughout to help partners operate more efficiently and respond to complexity at scale. By combining intelligent automation with an open ecosystem of integrations, ConnectWise enables providers to proactively manage, secure, and support their clients with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. With a relentless focus on innovation and partner success for more than 40 years, ConnectWise has helped partners sustain and grow their businesses by simplifying operations, enhancing service delivery, and enabling scalable business models. Learn more at connectwise.com.

Media Contact

Kaileigh Higgins

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

connectwise@inkhouse.com