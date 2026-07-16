Hollister Features Rising Pop Superstar Freya Skye in “Made for this Moment” Denim Campaign

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co. (“Hollister”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), announces the launch of its women’s fall denim campaign with rising popstar Freya Skye. The latest collection celebrates self-expression, confidence and the versatility of denim made for modern moments.

At the center of the campaign is Freya Skye, who embodies what it means to be “Made for this Moment.” As she tours, writes and lives in denim, Freya brings an authentic perspective shaped by her life in music and as a longtime fan of Hollister. Through a series of dynamic images and video content, the campaign captures Freya on stage, behind the scenes and in everyday moments, highlighting Hollister denim as a foundation for individuality. Together, Hollister and Freya celebrate personal style, encouraging customers to show up as themselves wherever life takes them.

Extending the partnership beyond the campaign, Hollister will launch limited-edition product, serve as an official sponsor of Freya Skye’s North America and UK and European tour, and host exclusive in-store appearances across the U.S. and Europe this fall.

This season’s denim collection features an updated range of styles, including ultra-low rise, baggy fits, adjustable waist and more. Designed with comfort, versatility and trend-forward styling in mind, the assortment offers pieces that can be dressed up or down, from everyday adventures to special occasions.

“Denim has always been a staple of self-expression, and this Hollister collection reflects the personal style and individuality we see in our customers,” said Carey Collins Krug, chief marketing officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Music is central to how our customers express themselves, and Freya’s authenticity, creativity and energy make her a natural partner for this campaign.”

“Hollister has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and it’s always felt like a brand everyone connects to. I grew up with Hollister, so being able to partner together now feels incredibly surreal,” said Freya Skye. “Hollister’s laidback, versatile style really reflects how I live, always moving between everyday moments and being on stage, which is why I love their denim. For me, the perfect pair of jeans is something I can wear all day, no matter the occasion. I love how this collection lets you style pieces your own way while feeling comfortable and confident - it’s made for every moment.”

The campaign will roll out across digital, social and in-store channels, featuring exclusive content and behind-the-scenes moments inspired by Freya’s world in music.

The new denim collection is available now in Hollister stores and online in sizes 00 to 20, starting at $49.95.

About Hollister

Hollister creates quality apparel, accessories and fragrance made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you. Hollister Co. is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 500 stores worldwide and at HollisterCo.com



About Freya Skye

Rising popstar Freya Skye continues to soar into the stratosphere - amassing over 2.5 billion streams of her music and garnering over 5 million social media followers, with sold-out concerts worldwide. In everything Freya does - from unforgettable live shows to deeply personal songwriting to impactful acting - her talent and authenticity shine through. Her relatable connection with fans, her kindness, and her accessibility invite a sense of community around the globe.

Since the beginning of 2026, Freya's achievements include breaking into the Billboard Hot 100, and her debut EP "stardust" debuting in the Top 100 in both the U.S. and UK. Her breakout hit "silent treatment" landed on the cover of Spotify's Pop Rising, among others, and broke into the Top 10 on Mediabase's Top 40 Pop Radio Chart - earning unprecedented support across the UK with Capital, BBC Radio 1, and Bauer; in Australia with NOVA, Hit Network, iHeart, and Triple J; and countless others around the world. She has sold out every one of her 100+ concerts this year, growing from 200 to upwards of 7,000 tickets a market since January. Her "stardust" EP hit #1 on the Billboard Vinyl Chart and UK Vinyl Charts.

Media Contact:

public_relations@anfcorp.com

Investor Contact:

Mohit Gupta

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6877

Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b9199e9-9a67-4485-9c85-c721f91c306e

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