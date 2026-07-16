Dublin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiomics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Technology, Approach Type, Omics, Application, Sample Type, End User, 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global multiomics market has been experiencing strong growth, driven by the increasing need to understand complex biological systems through integrated molecular profiling. Multiomics enables the combined analysis of genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, epigenomics, and other biological data layers to generate a more complete view of disease mechanisms, therapeutic response, biomarker behavior, and patient heterogeneity. The growing demand for precision medicine, biomarker discovery, drug discovery and development, disease characterization, and translational research is driving the adoption of multiomics workflows across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations, and clinical research settings. This expanding use of integrated biological analysis is encouraging investment in advanced instruments, consumables and reagents, and bioinformatics software that can support high-throughput, reproducible, and scalable multiomics studies.



Advances in multiomics remain increasingly focused on improving data depth, workflow integration, analytical accuracy, and biological interpretation. Key advancements include single-cell multiomics, spatial biology platforms, next-generation sequencing, high-resolution mass spectrometry, multiplexed assays, automated sample preparation, and AI-enabled bioinformatics tools for multi-layer data integration. These innovations are helping address challenges related to biological complexity, sample heterogeneity, data standardization, and interpretation of large-scale omics datasets. The growing adoption of cloud-based analytics, interoperable data platforms, and integrated software pipelines is further driving market expansion, positioning multiomics as a critical enabler of precision medicine, translational discovery, and next-generation life sciences research.



Industrial Impact



The global multiomics market is becoming increasingly competitive as life science tools, sequencing, proteomics, spatial biology, and bioinformatics companies expand across integrated research workflows. Market participants are moving beyond standalone instruments and assays toward connected sample-to-insight ecosystems that combine high-performance platforms, reliable consumables, automation, and scalable analytics. Product innovation remains a key differentiator, with companies focusing on sequencing accuracy, proteomic depth, spatial resolution, multiplexing, throughput, and data interpretation. Established and specialized players such as 10x Genomics, Illumina, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, QIAGEN, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are strengthening their positions across different layers of the multiomics value chain. Competition is also intensifying around software integration and workflow usability as researchers require tools that can manage complex multi-layer datasets with minimal operational friction. Overall, industry impact is shifting toward platform consolidation, workflow standardization, and application-specific solutions that support precision medicine, biomarker discovery, drug development, and translational research.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: By Offering

Consumables and Reagents

Instruments

Software

Consumables and Reagents Segment to Dominate the Global Multiomics Market (by Offering)



In 2025, based on offering, consumables and reagents accounted for the largest share of the global multiomics market. This leadership has been primarily driven by their recurring use across multiomics workflows, including sample preparation, library preparation, sequencing, protein analysis, metabolite profiling, spatial assays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarray workflows, and other molecular analysis processes. As multiomics studies require repeated experimental runs, assay validation, quality control, and sample-specific processing, demand for reagents, kits, probes, antibodies, buffers, cartridges, and other consumables remains consistent across academic, biopharmaceutical, and contract research settings.



Segmentation 2: By Technology

Sequencing Technologies

Mass Spectrometry Technologies

PCR, Microarray, and Other Molecular Technologies

Spatial Biology Technologies

Others

Sequencing Technologies Segment to Dominate the Global Multiomics Market (by Technology)



In 2025, on the basis of technology, the sequencing technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the global multiomics market. Their leadership has been supported by their central role in generating high-resolution genomic, transcriptomic, epigenomic, and single-cell data, which form the foundation of many multiomics workflows. Sequencing is widely used across disease profiling, biomarker discovery, drug target identification, patient stratification, companion diagnostics research, and precision medicine studies. Its ability to generate large-scale molecular information from diverse sample types makes it a core technology for integrating multiple omics layers and understanding disease biology at both population and cellular levels. The continued adoption of sequencing technologies is also driven by improvements in throughput, accuracy, scalability, sample compatibility, and bioinformatics integration.



Segmentation 3: By Application

Drug Discovery and Development

Biomarker Discovery and Validation

Molecular Profiling and Disease Characterization

Companion Diagnostics and Precision Medicine

Other Applications

Drug Discovery and Development Segment to Dominate the Global Multiomics Market (by Application)



In 2025, on the basis of application, drug discovery and development accounted for the largest share of the global multiomics market. This leadership has been supported by the increasing use of multiomics to improve target identification, disease pathway analysis, mechanism-of-action studies, drug-response evaluation, and translational research. By integrating genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, metabolomic, and epigenomic data, researchers can gain a more complete understanding of disease biology and identify molecular drivers that may not be evident through single-omics analysis. This makes multiomics highly relevant across early discovery, preclinical development, clinical trial design, and therapeutic optimization.



Segmentation 4: By Approach Type

Bulk Multiomics

Single-Cell Multiomics

Bulk Multiomics Segment to Dominate the Global Multiomics Market (by Approach Type)



In 2025, on the basis of approach type, bulk multiomics accounted for the largest share of the global multiomics market as it remains the more established and widely adopted approach across drug discovery, biomarker validation, disease profiling, and population-scale research. Its broader use has been supported by lower workflow complexity, relatively better protocol standardization, higher sample throughput, and stronger compatibility with existing sequencing, mass spectrometry, and bioinformatics infrastructure. Pharmaceutical companies, academic institutes, and clinical research groups continue to rely on bulk multiomics for cost-efficient, large-cohort analysis, while single-cell multiomics is expanding rapidly from a smaller base due to its higher cost, technical complexity, and specialized data interpretation requirements.



Segmentation 5: By Omics

Genomics

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Epigenomics

Others

Genomics Segment to Dominate the Multiomics Market (by Omics)



In 2025, on the basis of omics, genomics accounts for the largest share of the global multiomics market as it represents the most mature, scalable, and widely adopted omics layer across research, clinical, and pharmaceutical workflows. Segment growth has been supported by a strong sequencing infrastructure, declining sequencing costs, and broad use in oncology, rare disease, population genomics, biomarker discovery, and companion diagnostics. Genomic data also serves as the foundational layer for integrating transcriptomic, proteomic, epigenomic, and metabolomic insights, making it the primary entry point for most multiomics studies.



Segmentation 6: By Sample Type

Tissue

Blood

Plasma/Serum

Cell

Other Sample Types

Tissue Segment to Dominate the Multiomics Market (by Sample Type)



In 2025, on the basis of sample type, tissue accounts for the largest share of the global multiomics market. Its leadership has been supported by the critical role of tissue-based analysis in understanding disease architecture, cellular composition, molecular heterogeneity, and microenvironment-level interactions. Tissue samples are widely used in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious disease research, inflammatory diseases, and rare disease studies, where spatial context and cell-to-cell interactions are important for interpreting disease biology. Multiomics analysis of tissue enables researchers to integrate genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, epigenomic, and spatial data to better understand disease progression, therapeutic response, and mechanisms of resistance.



Segmentation 7: By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

Academic and Research Institutes Segment to Dominate the Multiomics Market (by End User)



In 2025, on the basis of end user, academic and research institutes account for the largest share of the global multiomics market. This has been supported by their strong involvement in basic research, disease biology, cell atlas initiatives, biomarker discovery, single-cell studies, spatial biology, and translational research. Universities, government-funded laboratories, medical research centers, and nonprofit research organizations continue to be early adopters of multiomics technologies, as they often focus on understanding complex biological mechanisms across genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, epigenomics, and other molecular layers. Their role is particularly important in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, rare diseases, and developmental biology, where multiomics enables deeper investigation of disease pathways and cellular heterogeneity.



Segmentation 8: By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest-of-Latin America

Middle East and Africa K.S.A. South Africa Rest-of-Middle East and Africa





Recent Developments in the Multiomics Market

In June 2026, 10x Genomics, Inc. acquired Proteintech Genomics to expand its proteomics capabilities and strengthen integrated single-cell and spatial multiomics workflows.

In January 2026, Illumina, Inc. announced the launch of Illumina Connected Multiomics, a cloud-based research software platform designed to analyze and visualize multiomic and multimodal biological data at scale. The platform integrates data across transcriptomics, genomics, proteomics, epigenetics, single-cell, and spatial biology workflows, helping researchers reduce bioinformatics complexity and accelerate biological discovery.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The global multiomics market has been segmented across offering, technology, approach, omics type, sample type, application, end user, and region. This segmentation helps organizations understand demand across consumables and reagents, instruments, and software, along with adoption patterns across sequencing, mass spectrometry, spatial biology, PCR, microarray, and other molecular technologies.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global multiomics market is being driven by increasing use of integrated omics in drug discovery, biomarker validation, precision oncology, immuno-oncology, disease characterization, and translational research. This report helps organizations assess market entry opportunities, identify high-potential customer groups, and prioritize commercial strategies across academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and other end users. It also supports regional opportunity assessment by highlighting differences in research funding, omics infrastructure, clinical adoption, and pharmaceutical R&D activity across major markets.



Competitive Strategy: The global multiomics market includes established life science technology companies, sequencing platform providers, mass spectrometry companies, spatial biology innovators, single-cell technology developers, reagent suppliers, and bioinformatics solution providers. The report helps organizations benchmark competitor presence, assess technology positioning, identify gaps across omics layers and application areas, and evaluate opportunities for partnerships, acquisitions, and portfolio expansion.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

10x Genomics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quanterix Corporation

Quantum-Si Incorporated

Standard BioTools Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2026 - 2036 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036 $12.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global





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