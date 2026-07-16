Glocandy Launches Contactless Smart Baby Monitor on Kickstarter, Introducing a New Generation of Contactless Sleep Monitoring

Ontario, California, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart maternal and infant hardware sector welcomes a groundbreaking technological upgrade. Glocandy , a premium brand specializing in millimeter-wave radar infant monitoring solutions, has officially debuted its flagship contactless smart baby monitor on Kickstarter .

Powered by 60GHz millimeter-wave radar technology, the monitor offers camera-free monitoring with local data processing. It is designed to address common concerns associated with traditional baby monitors, including skin irritation, privacy, limited offline functionality, and unnecessary alerts. The product is now available for pre-order in North America, Europe, Australia, and other selected markets.





Industry Background: Critical Flaws Persist in the Booming Billion-Dollar Smart Baby Monitoring Market

According to Grand View Research, the global smart baby monitor market was valued at $4.38 billion in 2025 and is expected to continue growing as demand increases for safer and more convenient infant-care technology.

Most baby monitors fall into two categories:

Wearable monitors: Straps or adhesive sensors may cause discomfort and can lose contact as the baby moves.

Camera-based monitors: These may raise privacy concerns and perform less reliably in low light or when the view is obstructed.





Drawing on feedback from 200 families and testing conducted with maternal and infant care organizations, Glocandy developed a contactless baby monitor using 60GHz millimeter-wave radar technology as an alternative to conventional wearable and camera-based solutions.





Technological Differentiation: Five Core Advantages Build Unmatched Competitive Edges

Equipped with a low-power 60GHz millimeter-wave radar sensing system, this innovativeNon-wearable Smart Baby Monitor captures infants’ breathing, heartbeat and subtle body movements through electromagnetic wave reflection — requiring zero physical contact with the baby. Breaking the limitations of traditional wearable devices, it boasts five exclusive core features that set it apart from conventional monitoring products:

1.AI-Powered Multi-Level Alert System: Powered by self-developed algorithms, the device accurately identifies infant statuses including deep sleep, awake state, rolling, crawling, crying and abnormal risky behaviors. It delivers differentiated audio-visual reminders for different scenarios, eliminating the excessive false alarms and constant interruptions common with traditional monitors. Alerts are synced to the paired handheld monitor and Glocandy mobile app, and the system functions perfectly offline, ensuring no potential risks are missed without causing unnecessary parental anxiety.





2. 100% Contactless & Irritation-Free Monitoring: The advanced 60GHz millimeter-wave radar penetrates clothing and thin bedding to deliver stable monitoring. Unrestricted by light conditions, mattress materials or room temperature, the completely wearable-free design eliminates all risks of skin redness, allergies and indentations caused by straps or patches.

3. Zero Privacy Leakage Risks: Built with no camera or microphone, the device only generates radar point cloud data without capturing any images or audio. All data is processed locally on the device instead of being uploaded to the cloud, fundamentally preventing cloud data breaches and hacking threats — ideal for privacy-focused families, especially in bedroom monitoring scenarios.

4. Dual Online/Offline Working Modes: Supporting Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4G WiFi dual connectivity, the monitor maintains full audio-visual alert functionality even during network outages, phone shutdowns or offline status. Local Bluetooth transmission ensures zero cloud data exposure for in-home monitoring, while WiFi connectivity enables remote real-time status checks and abnormal alert notifications, balancing ultimate privacy security and convenient remote care.

5. Smart Parenting Assistant Tool: The dedicated Glocandy mobile app allows parents to manually log daily care activities including feeding, diaper changes, height and weight records. It automatically generates infant growth curves and sends intelligent reminders for feeding, sleeping and daily care, creating an all-in-one lightweight parenting management tool to streamline childcare routines.

Outperforming traditional camera-based and wearable monitors, Glocandy prioritizes user-centric comfort, safety and privacy. It is perfectly suited for premature infants, babies with underlying health conditions, anxious first-time parents, privacy-sensitive overseas families and multi-generational households.





Kickstarter Crowdfunding Program: Global Fulfillment & Tiered Early-Bird Discounts

Glocandy launches exclusive tiered pricing for its Kickstarter campaign , with a standard retail price of $259 per unit:

- Super Early Bird Special: $149 (42.47% off retail)

- Standard Crowdfunding Price: $179 (30.89% off retail)

- 2-Pack Bundle: $289 for dual-unit purchase with a greatly reduced average unit price

- 3-Pack Bundle: $439, optimized for multi-child families and multi-room monitoring needs

Global Fulfillment Policy: Mass production and unified global shipping will commence within 35 days after the crowdfunding campaign ends, with transparent regional shipping fees applied to North America, Europe, and Australia..

R&D & Team Strength: Fully In-House Radar Technology with Patented Core Innovation

Glocandy features a full-stack in-house R&D team of 23 professionals, covering hardware development, radar algorithm optimization, embedded software programming, app development and full-product testing. The team independently handles the entire product lifecycle from R&D and mold development to performance debugging, backed by over ten patented technologies for millimeter-wave vital sign sensing.

The brand’s systematic R&D timeline ensures rigorous product iteration and quality control: Project initiation and targeted R&D for seven core infant monitoring pain points in March 2025; completion of 60GHz millimeter-wave radar technology adaptation and prototype development in June 2025; finish of clinical debugging with maternal and infant medical institutions in September 2025; finalization of industrial design and full supply chain integration in December 2025; completion of mass production mold deployment and multi-round performance verification in March 2026; official Kickstarter global pre-order launch in July 2026; full-scale mass production in August 2026; and sequential global order delivery starting in September 2026.





Brand Statement

“In the high-end overseas maternal and infant market, modern parents no longer settle for basic monitoring functions. Privacy protection, infant comfort and 24/7 stable monitoring have become non-negotiable necessities,” said the Glocandy project lead. “Contactless millimeter-wave radar monitoring represents the future of the smart infant care industry. We have eliminated the inherent flaws of camera and wearable devices while solving critical user pain points including offline failure and frequent false alarms. Our Kickstarter launch aims to validate the commercial viability of this innovative solution in the global crowdfunding market, delivering low-anxiety, high-security smart parenting tools to families North America, Europe and Australia..”

About Glocandy