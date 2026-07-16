Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA); Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD); Intuit Inc. (INTU); and Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ: ADMA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders.

What Is This Investigation About? Grabar Law Office is investigating allegations that ADMA's officers and directors failed to implement and maintain adequate internal controls and oversight mechanisms concerning the Company's revenue recognition practices, related-party transactions, and public disclosures.

If you purchased ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares prior to August 9, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost or fee to you whatsoever - ever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/adma-shareholder-investigation/, email Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

What Is Alleged? According to recently filed securities fraud class action, ADMA Biologics, Inc., through certain of its officers allegedly failed to disclose certain related-party transactions involving entities allegedly associated with Company insiders; engaged in practices that allegedly inflated reported revenue through channel-stuffing activities; maintained inadequate internal accounting and disclosure controls; made materially misleading statements concerning the effectiveness of internal controls and financial reporting; failed to provide shareholders with accurate information concerning the Company's business operations, revenues, and prospects; and exposed the Company to significant legal, regulatory, reputational, and financial risk.

On March 24, 2026, a research report publicly challenged ADMA's reported growth and alleged that the Company had engaged in channel-stuffing practices and failed to disclose a material related-party distribution relationship. The report further alleged that ADMA's reported revenue growth was materially overstated and that substantial product inventory had accumulated within distribution channels.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares prior to August 9, 2024, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/adma-shareholder-investigation/, email Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek claims for alleged corporate wrongdoing, corporate governance reforms designed to protect the Company and its shareholders, and a court approved incentive award at no cost or fee to you whatsoever. #ADMA $ADMA #ADMABiologics

INSULET CORPORATION (NASDAQ: PODD):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/insulet-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Insulet shares between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

What Is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Insulet’s manufacturing controls and procedures were defective; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable heightened risk that one or more Insulet products would be found to be in violation of applicable safety regulations and/or pose a risk of injury; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The truth began to emerge on March 12, 2026, when Insulet disclosed that it had “initiated a voluntary Medical Device Correction for specific lots of Omnipod® 5 Pods after identifying a manufacturing issue through its ongoing product monitoring.” Then, on May 26, 2026, Insulet disclosed the “initat[ion]” of another “voluntary Medical Device Correction” (the “May 2026 MDC”), this time “for specific lots of Omnipod® 5, Omnipod Dash®, and Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod Eros) Pods due to a manufacturing issue, identified through ongoing product monitoring, that could result in insulin under-delivery.”

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) shares prior to February 21, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/insulet-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Insulet shares between February 21, 2025 and May 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action. #Insulet, #PODD $PODD

INTUIT INC. (NASDAQ: INTU):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), shares prior to August 22, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intuit-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Intuit securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

What Is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) they had overstated Intuit’s competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; (2) in reality, Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its Turbo Tax business, as a result of, inter alia, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; (3) accordingly, Intuit’s previously issued FY 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), shares prior to August 22, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/intuit-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Intuit securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, you can participate in the class action. #INTU #Intuit $INTU

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ: PSIX) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

Why? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com