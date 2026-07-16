TransUnion Brings New Alternative Credit Signals to Mortgage Decisioning

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced an enhancement to its mortgage credit report, with the addition of TruVision™ Alternative Credit Attributes (ACA 2.0) from its FactorTrust® Alternative Lending Database to expand lenders’ visibility beyond traditional credit data.

The new alternative credit attributes give lenders earlier insight into borrower stability and intent, enabling them to prioritize high-potential applicants earlier in the funnel, streamline workflows and focus resources on loans more likely to convert. Applied as early as the prequalification stage, the data helps reduce risk sooner in the decisioning process. It also supports more consistent underwriting and enables competitive pricing for qualified borrowers.

By layering alternative financial signals alongside traditional credit data, the new ACA 2.0 attributes deepen mortgage risk assessments and provide greater visibility into the consumer’s full wallet. Moreover, these enhanced insights are delivered at no additional cost, enabling lenders to improve decision quality without increasing underwriting expense.

“This enhancement reflects our continued focus on giving mortgage lenders a more complete and actionable view of borrower behavior,” said Satyan Merchant, senior vice president and mortgage and automotive business leader at TransUnion. “By bringing richer credit insight earlier into the process, lenders can make more confident decisions, reduce unnecessary risk and concentrate their efforts on applicants most likely to convert—ultimately enabling more efficient access to credit for qualified consumers.”

Continuing a History of Mortgage Lending Innovation

This latest enhancement to the mortgage credit report builds on TransUnion’s legacy of innovation that helps lenders better assess consumer creditworthiness. These include:

Trended Credit Data: In 2013, TransUnion introduced first-to-market trended credit data, shifting underwriting away from a single point-in-time snapshot toward a more dynamic view of borrower behavior. This helps reshape risk assessment, segmentation and approaches to fairer pricing.





In 2013, TransUnion introduced first-to-market trended credit data, shifting underwriting away from a single point-in-time snapshot toward a more dynamic view of borrower behavior. This helps reshape risk assessment, segmentation and approaches to fairer pricing. TruVision Early Access Soft Check: This solution delivers comprehensive credit insights without a hard inquiry, enabling smarter prequalification decisions. It brings rich TransUnion data earlier into the mortgage process, improving operational efficiency and transparency for both lenders and borrowers.





“TransUnion continues to expand credit insight through our risk solutions,” said Mohamed Abdelsadek, Chief Global Solutions Officer, TransUnion. “Combined with TruVision™ Alternative Credit Attributes, these innovations give lenders greater confidence and a more complete, dynamic view of consumer financial behavior.”

To learn more about TransUnion Mortgage Industry Solutions that help lenders make smarter, more confident marketing, customer acquisition and lending decisions, click here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



