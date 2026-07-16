IBN Launches SpaceWireNews to Deliver Dedicated Coverage of the Commercial Space Economy

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN today announced the launch of SpaceWireNews ("SWN"), a specialized media platform dedicated to providing timely, in-depth coverage of the rapidly expanding commercial space industry. Available at SpaceWireNews.com, the platform delivers news, feature articles, executive interviews, video reports, podcasts and market analysis covering satellite communications, launch services, Earth observation, space infrastructure, next-generation aerospace technologies and the companies advancing the commercialization of space.

As commercial space activity accelerates through increased government investment, private capital and technological innovation, SpaceWireNews is designed to keep investors, analysts and industry professionals informed on the businesses and market developments shaping the global space economy. Editorial coverage extends beyond breaking news to examine emerging trends, strategic partnerships and technological advancements across sectors including national security, telecommunications, navigation, climate monitoring, manufacturing and scientific discovery.

As part of IBN's Dynamic Brand Portfolio, SpaceWireNews combines specialized editorial expertise with IBN's expansive communications network to deliver meaningful visibility for public companies and emerging innovators operating throughout the commercial space ecosystem. In addition to regular news coverage, readers can subscribe to the SpaceWireNews newsletter for curated industry updates and learn more about IBN's integrated communications and investor engagement solutions through a live online demonstration.

About SpaceWireNews / SpaceIR

SpaceWireNews (“SWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the rapidly expanding commercial space economy, delivering timely coverage of the companies, technologies and market developments shaping the future of space-based innovation. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, SWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, SWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. SWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

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For more information, please visit https://SpaceIR.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the SpaceWireNews website applicable to all content provided by SWN, wherever published or re-published: https://www.SpaceWireNews.com/Disclaimer

SpaceWireNews

Austin, TX

www.SpaceWireNews.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@SpaceWireNews.com

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