Spirometer Market Size Worth USD 3.72 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spirometer Market Size was valued at USD 1.35 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.72 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.70% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Rising demand for pulmonary function testing, increasing adoption of portable spirometers, growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, and expanding digital respiratory diagnostics continue to support market growth worldwide.

The Spirometer Market continues to benefit from increasing demand for pulmonary function testing, expanding COPD and asthma screening programs, growing adoption of portable spirometers, and advances in AI-powered respiratory diagnostics. Rising healthcare investments and home-based respiratory monitoring are further supporting market expansion across hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare settings.





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Portable Spirometers and Pulmonary Function Testing Drive Spirometer Market Growth

Spirometry is being used more frequently in routine health assessments and wellness plans as the need to detect respiratory illness becomes more urgent for ensuring patient health and safety. Preventive diagnostics improve patient lives by warning of conditions like asthma and COPD before they worsen into chronic problems while simultaneously saving downstream healthcare costs. This proactive shift has kept spirometry firmly embedded as a respiratory health testing and screening fixture across global clinical practice guidelines and institutional procurement programmes.

Spirometer Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Devices accounted for 60% of the total market share in 2025 owing to the growing use of hand-held and desk-top spirometers in hospitals, clinical practices, and home health care. The software segment has the highest CAGR, owing to its use on cloud computing platforms, AI-supported interpretation, and remote monitoring features.

By Mechanism

Flow-Sensing Spirometers ruled the market with almost 75% share in 2025 because of their highly accurate flow rate measurement capability in diagnosing COPD and asthma. Peak Flow Meters have been identified as the fastest-growing segment amongst mechanism types due to increasing needs for cost-effective and portable equipment.

By Application

COPD held dominance with about 50% market share in 2025 owing to the rise in disease prevalence due to an aging population and high pollution levels. The asthma application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, with increased awareness, children’s needs, home respiratory care, and connected spirometry being among its growth drivers.

North America Leads the Spirometer Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America region held the highest spirometer market share, with 42% share in 2025, due to presence of robust healthcare infrastructure, advanced technology adoption, heavy government healthcare spending, high incidences of COPD and asthma, and preventive care focus resulting in higher demand for spirometers.

The U.S. Spirometer Market held a valuation of USD 317.39 Million in 2025 and is predicted to grow to USD 1,897 Million by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.82%. This region will hold a dominant position owing to high respiratory disease prevalence, increasing portable spirometer adoption, digital and AI-driven diagnosis, large geriatric population, and preventive care focus.

Europe Spirometer Market held a market valuation of around USD 376.92 Million in 2025 which is predicted to reach approximately USD 984.78 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of roughly 10.07% during the forecast period. Europe has been growing significantly with increasing awareness related to the respiratory diseases and strict regulatory requirements for early detection and monitoring of diseases.

Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing region for spirometers, spurred by rising healthcare investments, worsening pollution levels driving respiratory disease incidence, and a large patient population affected by respiratory ailments across China, India, and Japan where demand for affordable diagnostic tools is growing alongside chronic respiratory disease prevalence from rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle patterns.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Schiller

Smiths Medical

Vyaire Medical

SDI Diagnostics

nSpire Health Inc.

Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Sibelmed

Vitalograph

Geratherm Respiratory AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom, Inc.)

Midmark Corp.

Futuremed

COSMED

MGC Diagnostics Corporation

Medical International Research (MIR)

ndd Medical Technologies

Jones Medical Instrument Company

Medline

Teleflex

Recent Developments:

2024: NuvoAir Medical received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Air Next Spirometer for in-home applications, enabling NuvoAir to expand clinical programmes and strengthen remote respiratory monitoring for patients with heart and lung conditions.

NuvoAir Medical received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Air Next Spirometer for in-home applications, enabling NuvoAir to expand clinical programmes and strengthen remote respiratory monitoring for patients with heart and lung conditions. 2023: Alveofit received U.S. FDA clearance for its alveoair spirometer, marking a major milestone supporting global expansion and strategic collaborations including partnerships with AstraZeneca to expand access in international markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SPIROMETER ADOPTION & RESPIRATORY DIAGNOSTIC WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – Analyzes spirometer adoption across healthcare settings, mechanism preferences, and technology utilization in global pulmonary diagnostics.

– Analyzes spirometer adoption across healthcare settings, mechanism preferences, and technology utilization in global pulmonary diagnostics. DEVICE & SOFTWARE PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – Assesses flow-sensing precision, portable monitoring, digital connectivity, and AI integration across respiratory testing applications.

– Assesses flow-sensing precision, portable monitoring, digital connectivity, and AI integration across respiratory testing applications. FLOW-SENSING & PEAK FLOW TECHNOLOGY METRICS – Identifies opportunities in COPD management, asthma monitoring, telehealth spirometry, and respiratory disease diagnostic expansion.

– Identifies opportunities in COPD management, asthma monitoring, telehealth spirometry, and respiratory disease diagnostic expansion. COPD & ASTHMA APPLICATION DEMAND INSIGHTS – Tracks regulatory standards, digital health approvals, reimbursement trends, and AI diagnostic validation developments impacting spirometry markets.

– Tracks regulatory standards, digital health approvals, reimbursement trends, and AI diagnostic validation developments impacting spirometry markets. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & DIGITAL HEALTH INVESTMENT TRACKER – Tracks regulatory standards, digital health approvals, reimbursement trends, and AI diagnostic validation developments impacting spirometry markets.

– Tracks regulatory standards, digital health approvals, reimbursement trends, and AI diagnostic validation developments impacting spirometry markets. TELEMEDICINE & NEXT-GENERATION CONNECTED SPIROMETRY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – Examines connected devices, AI-powered interpretation, wearable sensors, data security, and digital respiratory medicine advancements.

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Spirometer Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1346.16 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 3720.24 Million CAGR CAGR of 10.70% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product [Consumables & Accessories, Devices (PC- Based Spirometer, Portable Spirometer, Table-Top Spirometer), Software]

• By Mechanism (Flow-Sensing Spirometer, Peak Flow Meters)

• By Application (COPD, Asthma, Other Applications)

• By End User: (Energy harvesting systems, Self‑powered sensors, Smart textiles & wearables) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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