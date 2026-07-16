XTEND Supports British Army During Major Autonomous Strike Exercise, Advancing UK Operational Drone Warfare Capabilities

Successful Completion of Ex RHINO BIZZ Builds on Historic UK Live-Fire Milestone with 2 PARA, Validates the British Army's First Long-Range Autonomous Strike Missions with Live Kinetic Payloads

TAMPA, Fla. and SWINDON, U.K., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) announced today that XTEND, a leader in software systems and artificial intelligence-powered robotics, successfully supported the British Army during Ex RHINO BIZZ, a major drone and electronic warfare exercise conducted at the British Army Training Unit Suffield (BATUS) in Alberta, Canada.

The exercise represents the latest milestone in XTEND's expanding collaboration with the British Army following the historic live-fire demonstration conducted with the 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment (2 PARA) earlier this year, which marked the first live firing of an uncrewed aerial system by British forces in UK airspace.

Conducted across the 2,700-square-kilometer (1,042-square-mile) BATUS training area, Ex RHINO BIZZ brought together approximately 350 soldiers from 16 Air Assault Brigade to train in next-generation combat operations reflecting lessons emerging from modern conflicts. The exercise combined autonomous systems, electronic warfare, contested communications and human-machine teaming to replicate increasingly realistic battlefield conditions and reflects the British Army's continued evolution toward software-defined autonomous operations.

"Modern warfare is undergoing one of its most significant transformations in generations," said Aviv Shapira, Co-Founder and CEO of XTEND. "Military advantage will increasingly belong to forces capable of integrating software-defined autonomy into everyday operations. The successful operational employment of our systems during Ex RHINO BIZZ demonstrates how AI-powered autonomy is evolving from technology demonstrations into operational capability, enabling armed forces to execute increasingly complex missions while keeping soldiers further from harm."

During Ex RHINO BIZZ, soldiers from 2 PARA employed XTEND's SCORPIO 1000 autonomous strike systems in seek-and-strike missions across one of the world's largest military training areas, operating under realistic battlefield conditions that included electronic warfare and GNSS-denied scenarios. XTEND deployed five SCORPIO 1000 systems, operated independently by 2 PARA's UAS Platoon without XTEND operational support, demonstrating the unit's ability to independently employ the capability in realistic operational conditions.

XTEND's systems were the only autonomous platforms authorized to operate with live kinetic payloads during the exercise, enabling British forces to successfully validate autonomous strike missions designed to engage targets at distances of 3.6 kilometers (2.2 miles), 6.5 kilometers (4.0 miles) and 7.5 kilometers (4.7 miles). This represents the British Army's first validation of long-range autonomous strike missions with live kinetic payloads.

This achievement further strengthens XTEND's presence in the United Kingdom following the establishment of its sovereign UK XFAB manufacturing and support facility in Swindon. The facility provides localized manufacturing, engineering and lifecycle support for the United Kingdom and allied defense customers as demand for sovereign autonomous capabilities continues to grow.

"Our collaboration with the British Army has progressed from an initial proof-of-concept demonstration to independent operational employment by frontline soldiers," said Ofer Shahaf, General Manager of XTEND UK. "Progressing to Ex RHINO BIZZ reflects the confidence built through close collaboration with British defense stakeholders and our commitment to supporting the long-term modernization of allied forces through sovereign autonomous capabilities."

XTEND's SCORPIO 1000 is powered by the company's proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), an AI-driven autonomy platform that enables operators to execute complex missions with significantly reduced training requirements. The platform combines autonomous navigation, human-guided autonomy, resilient communications and mission-adaptable payload integration to support operations in complex and contested environments, allowing operators to maintain mission effectiveness in rapidly evolving battlefield conditions.

The successful completion of Ex RHINO BIZZ marks another milestone in XTEND's long-term collaboration with the British Army and reinforces the Company's position as a provider of operationally validated AI-powered autonomous systems supporting the modernization of allied defense forces.

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As announced on February 17, 2026, JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) and XTEND entered into a definitive agreement to combine with XTEND in an all-stock transaction. The business combination is further supported by strategic investments from Eric Trump, Unusual Machines, American Ventures, LLC, Protego Ventures, and Aliya Capital. Following the closing of the business combination, the joint company is expected to be renamed XTEND AI Robotics and be listed on a U.S. national securities exchange under the ticker symbol “XTND.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Xtend’s backlog, sales pipeline, revenue projections, and business outlook. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Xtend undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to Xtend’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Xtend

XTEND is a leader in software systems and artificial intelligence-powered robotics, deployed in high-threat, complex operational environments where human exposure carries significant risk. Powered by its proprietary XTEND Operating System (XOS), XTEND’s integrated software and advanced robotic hardware solutions are designed to provide autonomy at the edge. Operating across defense, law enforcement, and private security missions through a platform of robots, drones, and robotic subsystems, XTEND’s open architecture platform facilitates scalability across partners and third-party applications. With over 10,000 systems deployed in over 30 countries, XTEND’s solutions have been validated in five combat zones and operationally deployed by national defense, special-mission units, and security organizations across the globe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, XTEND delivers NDAA-compliant solutions through a global network of regional XFAB manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, Israel, and Latvia. For more information, visit www.xtend.me.

About JFB Construction Holdings

JFB Construction Holdings (Nasdaq: JFB) is a real estate development and construction company that has provided general contracting and construction management services in 36 U.S. states. For more information, visit the company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Important Information for Investors and Stockholders

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any issuance or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the transaction, NewCo and JFB filed a registration statement on Form S-4. Investors and security holders are urged to read the information statement/prospectus or registration statement and any other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by JFB will be available free of charge at www.sec.gov.

JFB Construction Holdings Contact:

CORE IR Mike Mason 516-222-2560 investors@jfbconstruction.net

XTEND Media Contact:

Headline Media Sarah Small 929-255-1449 sarah@headline.media

XTEND Investor Relations:

MZ North America Shannon Devine 203-741-8811 XTND@mzgroup.us