Driving Healthcare Innovation: RXNT Continues Growth in 2026 with 50+ Industry Awards

ANNAPOLIS, Md., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RXNT , a Maryland-based healthcare technology pioneer, announced today that it has been recognized more than 50 times through the first half of 2026 by leading market research companies, publications, and software marketplaces, such as Black Book Market Research, G2 (including Software Advice, Capterra, and GetApp), Forbes Advisor, TrustRadius, SoftwareFinder, and more.

This recognition—mostly driven by real customer feedback—highlights RXNT’s reputation for innovation and satisfaction across the industry. The company is an industry leader across multiple software categories , including Clinical EHR, E-Prescribing, Medical Billing, Patient Scheduling, Patient Portal, Patient Engagement, Medical Practice Management, Clinical Documentation, Claims Management, and more.

So far in 2026, RXNT has continued to expand its suite of software, adding new features and functionality focused on interoperability, revenue cycle management, and clinical efficiency. Key developments include upgraded ambient listening via desktop browser in Ambient IQ , custom claim scrubbing rules for more advanced medical billing control, and expanded interoperability to patient health information through nationwide TEFCA connectivity launching soon. In combination with RXNT’s industry recognition, these innovations underscore RXNT’s continued commitment to innovative, provider-focused technology that drives better, safer, and more efficient care.

“Since 1999, RXNT has continuously placed customer feedback at the heart of our company goals, focusing on innovation as the industry has progressed,” said Andrew Speight, Chief Marketing Officer at RXNT. “Whenever we’re recognized by channels like Black Book, Forbes, and TIME, it’s especially meaningful because it’s a reflection of the hard work of our teams—a constant for over 25 years—and the sentiments of the healthcare providers and practices we serve.”

To learn more about RXNT’s recognitions in 2026 and more, visit: https://www.rxnt.com/about/certifications-awards/

About RXNT

RXNT is a Maryland-based healthcare technology company that empowers medical practices and healthcare organizations to succeed and scale through innovative, data-backed, AI-powered software. The company’s software suite is trusted by tens of thousands of medical professionals and includes Clinical EHR/EMR, Practice Management, Billing and RCM, E-Prescribing, Scheduling, and Patient Portal technology. The platform has facilitated more than 140 million prescriptions and over $10 billion in claims, and has been named to Black Book’s 2026 Physician Practice Management Software (PPMS) report and TIME’s list of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies of 2025. Learn more at www.rxnt.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1b26e65-9c85-48bc-9a2e-c40a08724ad3