Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MIAMI, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings” or the “Company”) announced today it will report second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call and webcast to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast via the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.nclhltd.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available here on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 35 ships and ~75,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 16 additional ships across its three brands through 2037, which will add ~43,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.