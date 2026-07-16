RapidPulse Secures Oversubscribed $48M Series B Financing to Advance Clinical Development of Next-Generation Stroke Aspiration Technology

MIAMI, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RapidPulse, Inc., a medical technology company developing next-generation aspiration technology for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, today announced the close of a $48 million Series B financing.

The raise, which drew substantial investor interest, was co-led by Medtronic, TechWald Next S.p.A., and S3 Ventures. SBI Investment Company Ltd. and Florida Opportunity Fund also joined previous investors Santé Ventures, Syntheon, Hatteras Venture Partners, and Epidarex Capital to complete the syndicate. The financing will support completion of the company’s ongoing Investigational Device Exemption study entitled Thrombectomy Using Pulsed Aspiration for Reperfusion of Brain Occlusions (TURBO), and further expansion of its patented and proprietary technology platform which includes a full line of catheter sizes.

“This financing enables us to complete the TURBO study, expand clinical experience across leading stroke centers, and data permitting, seek FDA approval for the RapidPulse system,” said Sean McBrayer, Chief Executive Officer of RapidPulse. “We are particularly encouraged by the support of both leading financial investors and one of the largest medical technology companies in the world, Medtronic, reflecting growing recognition of the potential impact of our approach to stroke treatment.”

Alessandro Piga, CEO of TechWald Next S.p.A., commented, “We evaluated a broad range of emerging stroke technologies and believe RapidPulse represents one of the most compelling innovation opportunities in the field. The company combines differentiated technology, strong intellectual property, and an experienced leadership team. We are excited to support RapidPulse as it advances through this next stage of clinical development. RapidPulse represents particularly well the highly innovative therapies that TechWald is committed to foster in Cardiovascular and Neurovascular diseases.”

“RapidPulse is exactly the kind of company S3 Ventures was built to back — a highly differentiated technology, a rigorous clinical strategy, and a team that has earned the confidence of both leading financial investors and a major strategic partner. Stroke remains one of the most acute unmet needs in medicine, and we believe RapidPulse's pulsed aspiration approach has real potential to meaningfully improve outcomes for patients. We are proud to co-lead this round and to support the team as they advance through their pivotal trial and toward FDA approval,” said Brian R. Smith, Founder and Managing Director, S3 Ventures.

RapidPulse is developing a proprietary aspiration technology designed to enhance clot engagement and removal through a controlled cyclic aspiration approach. The system is currently being evaluated in the United States and Europe as part of the TURBO study to support the company’s US regulatory pathway. With strong clinical momentum and new growth capital in place, RapidPulse is positioned to continue advancing its clinical program and technology development in collaboration with leading stroke centers.

ABOUT RAPIDPULSE

RapidPulse, Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to advancing the treatment of acute ischemic stroke through innovative aspiration technologies. The company’s proprietary platform is designed to improve clot removal efficiency and procedural consistency for physicians performing mechanical thrombectomy.

The company, spun out of Syntheon and headquartered in Miami, Florida is conducting clinical studies in the United States and Europe and continues to advance its technology toward regulatory milestones.

www.rapidpulsemed.com

ABOUT MEDTRONIC

Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. With a Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — Medtronic unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn.

ABOUT S3 VENTURES

Based in Austin, S3 Ventures (http://www.s3vc.com/) was born in Texas and is backed by a philanthropic, multi-billion-dollar family for 20+ years. We empower visionary entrepreneurs with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Technology, Consumer Digital Experiences, and Healthcare Technology. With over $1.2 billion in assets under management, we lead Seed, Series A, and Series B investments with the capacity to follow-on for the life of a company.

ABOUT TECHWALD

TechWald, a group of Operational Holding Companies affiliated to TechWald Holding S.p.A., is engaged in scouting and supporting high growth potential early to development-stage companies committed to healthcare innovation.

TechWald and its international team of experienced healthcare executives have a key strategic focus on the MedTech industry to support technologies and solutions that provide relevant, sustainable clinical benefits and values for patients, caregivers, and healthcare systems while rewarding shareholders with a fair and ethical profit. Follow TechWald on LinkedIn. https://www.techwald.com/

ABOUT SANTÉ VENTURES

Santé Ventures is a life sciences investment firm that invests in early-stage companies in medical device, biotechnology, and digitally enabled health services. We partner with entrepreneurs to build impactful companies, including Claret Medical (now part of Boston Scientific), TVA Medical (Becton Dickinson), Millipede Medical (Boston Scientific), and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM). Founded in 2006, Santé has just under $1 billion in assets under management, and has offices in Austin, TX and Boston, MA. www.sante.com .

ABOUT SYNTHEON

Founded more than 20 years ago, Syntheon is a medical device incubator focused on developing innovative healthcare technologies. Products developed by Syntheon have been used to treat more than 50 million patients and have generated over $6 billion in revenue for leading strategic healthcare companies. www.syntheon.com

ABOUT HATTERAS VENTURE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000 and based in Durham, NC, Hatteras Venture Partners is a venture capital firm with a focus on seed and early-stage healthcare investing. Through six funds and over $600 million under management, the firm has invested in breakthrough science and entrepreneurial grit in the areas of biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare IT, and related opportunities in human medicine. www.hatterasvp.com.

ABOUT EPIDAREX CAPITAL

Epidarex Capital is a transatlantic venture capital firm that builds exceptional life science companies in emerging hubs in the US and UK. Epidarex's experienced team of early-stage investors partner with entrepreneurs and leading research institutions to transform world-class science into highly innovative products addressing major unmet needs in global healthcare. www.epidarex.com

ABOUT FLORIDA OPPORTUNITY FUND

The Florida Opportunity Fund provides venture capital to emerging Florida companies, leverages additional capital resources, builds relationships with experienced entrepreneurs to lead growth companies, and partners with other organizations to strengthen the early-stage finance ecosystem in Florida. www.FloridaOpportunityFund.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Doug Ladd, info@rapidpulsemed.com, 305-266-3388