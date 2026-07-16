Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) to Host Investor Update Webinar on July 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Presentation to include the recent consumer retail launch of The Home Defense™, commercialization strategy, and corporate growth initiatives

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“ALBC” or the “Company”), a public safety technology company focused on reducing risk and preserving life in critical incidents, will host an investor update webinar on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

During the webinar, Chief Executive Officer Steve Luna, Chairperson Vanessa Luna, and Chief Operating Officer Jason LeBlanc will discuss:

The Company's recent consumer retail launch of The Home Defense ™ , marking Alternative Ballistics' transition from development to commercial execution

, marking Alternative Ballistics' transition from development to commercial execution Its proprietary less-lethal technology platform and intellectual property portfolio

Commercialization strategy, market opportunity, and expansion of its retail dealer network

International distribution update and long-term growth initiatives





"The recent retail launch of The Home Defense™ represents a significant milestone for Alternative Ballistics as we transition from years of product development into commercial execution," said Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Ballistics. "We look forward to updating investors on our commercialization strategy, expanding retail distribution opportunities, international momentum, and the long-term growth opportunities we believe are ahead for the Company."

A live question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Alternative Ballistics Corporation Investor Update Webinar:

Date: July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026 Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time

2:00 p.m. Eastern time Webcast: Link





Please join at least five minutes before the start of the webinar to ensure timely participation. A replay of the webcast will be sent to all who register immediately after the presentation or is available upon request or on the investor relations website www.investor.alternativeballistics.com. For assistance accessing the replay, please contact ALBC@mzgroup.us.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company that manufactures and sells patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This offering is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force. For more information, please visit www.alternativeballistics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company’s products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company’s ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company’s ability to successfully launch The Home Defense™ product. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

ALBC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us