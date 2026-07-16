Forge Nano to Host Groundbreaking Event for North Carolina Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Facility Expansion on August 19th

DENVER and MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge Nano, Inc., a leading U.S.-based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology for artificial intelligence (“AI”)-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications, which has signed an agreement to merge with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Co. (“Archimedes II”) (NASDAQ: ATII), today announced it will host a groundbreaking event on August 19 for the expansion of its lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Morrisville, North Carolina.

The facility is designed to address one of the most significant challenges facing the U.S. battery industry: establishing domestic manufacturing capacity independent of foreign-controlled supply chains for applications critical to national security. The Forge Nano Gigafactory marks the start of the company's next phase of investment in domestic battery production and represents a significant milestone in establishing a secure, U.S.-owned manufacturing base for advanced lithium-ion batteries supporting defense, aerospace and other mission-critical applications.

“The project has undergone extensive review, and we're pleased to be moving forward with strong support from our government and industry partners,” said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano. “That continued backing underscores the importance of establishing a resilient domestic battery supply chain that strengthens America's manufacturing base and supports the nation's long-term energy leadership. With this facility, we're building the capacity needed to deliver advanced, NDAA-compliant batteries at scale for the defense, aerospace and commercial markets.”

The expansion includes a substantial addition to the existing facility as well as construction of a new second floor, creating manufacturing capacity of approximately 3 GWh annually — equivalent to roughly 150 million battery cells per year. At full production, the facility could support approximately 10–20 million drone batteries, 34,000 electric military vehicles, 6 million BB-2590 radio batteries, 900 6T (Type 2) batteries, or approximately 275 energy storage system containers annually, depending on customer demand and product mix.

The facility is financed by up to $100 million in non-dilutive funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and reflects a collaborative effort between Forge Nano, federal and state partners, and strategic industry collaborators to strengthen America's domestic battery supply chain. Samsung SDI is also supporting the project through strategic investment, technical collaboration and manufacturing support.

The Forge Nano Gigafactory is expected to begin operations in 2028, aligning with the implementation of new National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) battery sourcing requirements.

Government officials, community leaders, strategic partners and Forge Nano leadership are expected to participate in the invite-only groundbreaking ceremony, celebrating the start of construction and the continued growth of advanced manufacturing in North Carolina.

ABOUT FORGE NANO

Forge Nano is a leading U.S. based semiconductor equipment and advanced materials company pioneering Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) technology for AI-era chip manufacturing and defense battery applications via its platform technology, Atomic Armor. Atomic Armor is a scalable, adaptable nano-scale coating system that strengthens America’s most critical systems — at the atomic level. The superior surface coatings produced by Forge Nano’s Atomic Armor process allow partners to unlock peak performance. Learn more at https://www.forgenano.com.



Contacts:

Media Contact

Will McKenna

Brand Communications Director, Forge Nano

wmckenna@forgenano.com

Investor Relations Contact

Bryan Baritot

Alliance Advisors IR

ForgeNanoIR@allianceadvisors.com