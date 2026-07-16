Life Science Tools Market Size to Reach USD 503.69 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Life Science Tools Market Size was valued at USD 175.96 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 503.69 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.09% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. The market is expanding as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and clinical laboratories increase investments in genomics, proteomics, precision medicine, drug discovery, and laboratory automation technologies.

Life science tools are essential technologies used across genomics, molecular biology, proteomics, cell biology, and pharmaceutical research and clinical diagnostics to accelerate drug discovery, biomarker identification, and precision medicine. Increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), CRISPR gene editing, AI-assisted laboratory automation, and high-throughput screening is transforming biomedical research and expanding demand for advanced life science tools worldwide.





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Precision Medicine and Laboratory Automation Drive Life Science Tools Market Growth

The rising need for precision medicine, as one of the market expansion factors, is attributed to the progress made in the areas of genomics, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The introduction of innovations, such as NGS and CRISPR improves genetic study and target-specific therapies, while laboratory automation through adoption of automation and AI helps in reducing errors, speeding up repetitive tasks and increasing efficiency in high-throughput screening and genomics. Automated liquid handling and sample preparation devices are now an essential part of the drug discovery process, and the move towards precision medicine keeps creating structured demand for innovative life science instruments.

Life Science Tools Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

NGS was leading the life science tools market with a share of more than 30% in 2025 owing to the wide use of the tool in genomics, oncology, and personalized medicine. In addition, NGS technology is the fastest growing technology with a CAGR of 12%. This is due to its use in single cell sequencing, liquid biopsy, and rare diseases.

By Application

Genomic Technology held the largest market share of over 40% in 2025 due to advancements in sequencing technology, the use of CRISPR technology, and increased application of personalized healthcare. The growth rate in Cell Biology Technology is projected to be around 14% per annum because of single-cell analysis, stem cell studies, and cellular profiling. This is contributing to drug discovery, especially in oncology and regenerative medicine.

By Type

The dominance of instruments in the life science tools market was more than 52% share in 2025 as they were the recipients of robust investments in various sectors, namely academic institutes, biopharma, and clinical research facilities. The segment experiencing high growth was services, which had about 11.8% CAGR on account of increased demand for maintenance, methods, personnel, and outsourcing of analysis testing.

By End User

The biopharmaceutical segment was the largest segment in the life science tools industry, accounting for an estimated share of 44%, owing to heavy investments made in the development of drugs, genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine. The healthcare sector has emerged as the fastest growing end-user, with a 12.5% CAGR, owing to increasing use of genomics, molecular pathology, liquid biopsy techniques, and precision medicine.

North America Leads the Life Science Tools Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America was the leader in the global market of life science tools in 2025 due to its significant investments in biotechnology and healthcare industry infrastructure along with Agilent Technologies' dominance in competitive analysis and extensive research and development in genomics, diagnostics, and drug discoveries thanks to NIH grants and capital expenditures of the biopharmaceutical industry.

The U.S. Life Science Tools Market was valued at USD 68.50 billion in 2025 and forecasted to grow to USD 189.48 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 10.71%. Growth drivers include investments in biomedical research, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, advances in genomic technologies funded by NIH grants, adoption of automation, high-throughput screening, and increased venture capital investment exemplified by Parallel Fluidics' seed funding of USD 7 million in 2024.

Europe Life Science Tools Market was worth approximately USD 49.27 billion in 2025 and forecast to reach a value of approximately USD 133.28 billion by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of around 10.46%. Europe was one of the prominent regions for global market share in 2025 owing to high government biomedical research investment, advanced healthcare systems, and EU genomics and biotech investment along with increased clinical trials resulting in constant demand for life science tools.

Asia-Pacific region represents the highest CAGR of more than 12%, influenced by the increase in demand for diagnostics, improvement in research capacities and healthcare systems of China, India, and Japan, coupled with development in the biopharmaceutical industry, expansion in the field of genomics and biotechnology and increasing laboratory automation and artificial intelligence adoption.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Merck KGaA

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Oxford Instruments plc

Waters Corporation

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf SE

Revvity, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Recent Industry Developments

2025: Agilent Technologies expanded its genomics solutions portfolio with new microarray and liquid chromatography offerings aimed at precision medicine research across pharmaceutical and academic markets.

Agilent Technologies expanded its genomics solutions portfolio with new microarray and liquid chromatography offerings aimed at precision medicine research across pharmaceutical and academic markets. 2024: Illumina expanded its sequencing platform portfolio with enhanced throughput options aimed at clinical and translational research applications across oncology and rare disease diagnostics.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

LIFE SCIENCE TOOLS ADOPTION & RESEARCH WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps understand adoption patterns for instruments and personalized medicine research, including NGS, CRISPR, and automation strategies.

– helps understand adoption patterns for instruments and personalized medicine research, including NGS, CRISPR, and automation strategies. NGS & GENOMIC TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps evaluate advances in sequencing, single-cell analysis, CRISPR editing, proteomics, and AI protein prediction across life science technology platforms.

– helps evaluate advances in sequencing, single-cell analysis, CRISPR editing, proteomics, and AI protein prediction across life science technology platforms. INSTRUMENT & SERVICE SEGMENT TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps assess advantages of robotic screening and outsourced testing models across life science procurement environments.

– helps assess advantages of robotic screening and outsourced testing models across life science procurement environments. BIOPHARMACEUTICAL & HEALTHCARE END-USER DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps identify opportunities in pharmacogenomics tools and gene therapy analytics, and emerging market life science adoption driving market growth.

– helps identify opportunities in pharmacogenomics tools and gene therapy analytics, and emerging market life science adoption driving market growth. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & RESEARCH FUNDING INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps uncover trends in FDA validation guidance and AI diagnostic regulation shaping global life science tools competition.

– helps uncover trends in FDA validation guidance and AI diagnostic regulation shaping global life science tools competition. AI INTEGRATION & NEXT-GENERATION PRECISION MEDICINE TOOL INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps identify opportunities in AI-driven life science technologies, including AlphaFold protein prediction, cloud genomics platforms, and precision medicine innovation.

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Life Science Tools Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 175.96 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 503.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.09% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Technology (NGS, Nucleic Acid Preparation, Nucleic Acid Microarray, PCR & qPCR, Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry, Separation Technologies, Others)

• By Application (Genomic Technology, Cell Biology Technology, Proteomics Technology, Others)

• By Type (Instruments, Consumables, Services)

• By End-User (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Government & Academic Industry, Healthcare, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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