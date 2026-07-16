Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 16 July 2026
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 July 2026
Effective from 20 July 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 20 July 2026 to 19 October 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 20 July 2026: 3.3950% pa
NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 20 July 2026: 8.2400% pa
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 20 July 2026 to 20 October 2026:
Uncapped bonds
NO0013730457, (SNP), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 20 July 2026: 5.3200% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
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