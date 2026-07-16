SchooLinks Launches AI-Powered Intelligence Studio

Austin, Texas, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SchooLinks, the leading college and career readiness (CCR) platform serving thousands of districts and schools and millions of students nationwide, today announced the launch of its Intelligence Studio: Sage, Ergo, and Atlas. The three new offerings are aimed at addressing real capacity gaps across the departments SchooLinks serves today.

Sage supports new levels of rigor for advising workflows. Ergo is designed to completely take repetitive tasks off staff members’ plates. Atlas provides capability around cross-domain intelligence and data analysis.

“Every district in America is running college & career readiness programs with fewer counselors, CTE staff, tighter budgets, and changing accountability standards,” said Katie Fang, Founder and CEO of SchooLinks. “We built these AI offerings to give every counselor, every CTE coordinator, and every data team the capacity to do what they already know needs to be done, but can’t get to.”

The Infrastructure Advantage

SchooLinks’ agents are different because SchooLinks is the data and workflow infrastructure that districts use to run their College & Career Readiness programs. The platform holds decades of structured data — student assessments, four-year plans, readiness indicators, CTE pathway progress, WBL placement records, employer networks, and Perkins compliance data. The agents don’t need to be fed context. They already have it. Staff can trust that the agents have the right information to provide more accurate and precise answers and to execute workflows reliably.

Understanding the Offerings

Sage — Supports Advising

Sage ensures advising activities are completed with speed and rigor. Genuine connection with students takes mechanical preparation– something a well-directed agent can handle and assist with efficiently. Sage handles time-consuming, automatable tasks such as drafting recommendation letters based on student profiles and brag sheets, summarizing student insights before meetings, surfacing gaps in college lists, coaching toward SMART goal milestones, and triaging caseloads by urgency and deadline. With Sage, advising staff can show up to every student interaction prepared, ensuring each advising conversation is targeted and meaningful.

Ergo — Task Automation & Compliance

Ergo automates operational burden within and across departments. Examples include matching students to work-based learning placements, pre-filling forms in bulk, monitoring CTE completer progress, parsing and verifying evidence from industry credential attainment, tracking employer engagement, and flagging compliance gaps before reporting deadlines. The result is a dramatic reduction in administrative lift, reducing weeks of manual work into minutes of review and signoff - requiring staff input only when the need for human review is flagged.

Atlas — Data Analysis, Program Alignment, and Custom Reporting

Atlas gives district, department, and school leaders full control over their data without the wait or the need for technical skills. Capabilities include generating board-ready reports, conducting data analyses, producing state-required accountability reports, and enabling automatic configuration for academic and post-secondary planning experiences in SchooLinks. A major emphasis of these tools is driving alignment among the accountability standards, Portrait of a Graduate-type local strategic focuses, and the activities of staff and students. Atlas supports both conversational data analysis and persistence of deterministic processing and visualizations. Leaders can generate, validate, and share dashboards for other staff members to view within the scope of the viewers’ student access, without risk of drift from model entropy.

Human-First by Design & AI Safety

“In our work with AI over the past couple of years, we’ve recognized that the main challenge to realizing the value and impact of AI in college and career readiness, and schools more broadly, is one of human understanding and confidence,” said CTO Michael Discenza. “One of the main goals of our work on the Intelligence Studio was to take AI out of a black box and put it into an interaction surface, giving users the trust and visibility to do things more safely. In an era when foundation models' capabilities are progressing so rapidly, our strategic focus and advantage is to make this power discoverable and accessible at the time of need.”

SchooLinks' AI is built to keep staff in control while protecting student data. Workflows designed to prioritize usability include staff review and approval before agent output is saved, sent, or applied.

AI processing runs within SchooLinks’ existing infrastructure. Student data is never used to train the underlying AI model. Agents operate within SchooLinks' existing deterministic, role-based access controls, ensuring users see only information they are authorized to access.

Looking Ahead

The Intelligence Studio is available to SchooLinks districts now. Districts can turn on AI usage in Admin Settings. There is no separate tool to log into, no new workflow to learn, and no additional training required.

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