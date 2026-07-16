Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Size to Hit USD 1,101.19 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market was valued at USD 782.42 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,101.19 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.48% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Urban Rodent Populations and Agricultural Food Protection Requirements Accelerate Market Growth

The increased presence of rodents in urban areas due to urbanization, growth of human populations, and climatic conditions that extend rodent breeding periods is the commercial growth driver for the industry. Increased construction of buildings in urban areas where waste produced leads to creation of habitat for rodents translates to the creation of pest control needs. Food protection needs in agriculture that mandate investments in pest control under HACCP certification translate to independent procurement of rodenticides.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

BASF SE

Bell Laboratories Inc.

Neogen Corporation

PelGar International Limited

Liphatech Inc.

JT Eaton & Company Inc.

UPL Limited

Motomco (Woodstream Corporation)

POMAIS Agriculture Co. Ltd.

Heranba Industries Ltd.

Arbuda Agrochemicals Limited

Zapi S.p.A.

Sharda Cropchem Limited

Ensystex, Inc.

Impex Europa S.L.

Frowein GmbH & Co. KG

Lodi Group

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 782.42 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1,109.19 Million CAGR CAGR of 3.48% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (First-Generation Anticoagulants, Second-Generation Anticoagulants)

• By Form (Pellets, Blocks, Powder, Others)

• By Application (Agriculture, Pest Control Companies, Warehouses, Residential/Household, Urban Centers, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Revenue Share of Second-Generation Anticoagulants was dominant in 2025 due to the greater effectiveness of their one-time dosage on resistant rodents. It is highly efficient in agricultural, urban infrastructure, and food processing applications, failure of which may result in large economic losses. First-Generation Anticoagulants hold importance from a commercial point of view, where there are legal restrictions on second-generation anticoagulants, and multi-feed dosages can be efficiently done in IPM programs.

By Form

The most successful form of pest baits was blocked that accounted for 46% of the market share due to their unique environmental endurance, tolerance to high levels of humidity and temperature, ability to be locked up in bait stations thus reducing access by non-target species, and applicability in outdoors such as agriculture, sewage systems, and industries since pellets get degraded very quickly. Pellets have been recorded to show the highest growth rate due to cost-effectiveness and other advantages.

By Application

The most dominant area is agriculture, accounting for the largest revenue in 2025, owing to FAO’s report on the destruction of about 20% of world’s food output annually by rodents through direct consumption, contamination and storage problems, resulting in rodenticide purchase whose cost justifies avoiding much larger crop loss amounts. The fastest growing application is Pest Control Companies because of the systematic approach adopted in providing pest management services under contract in cities for residential areas, commercial buildings, food services and institutions.

By Distribution Channel

The Supermarkets & Hypermarkets channel has a share of 43.7% in 2025, as DIY and agricultural anticoagulant rodenticides are easily accessible to consumers through these mass distribution channels with extensive geographical reach. Online Stores are the fastest growing distribution channel on account of the convenience, cost advantage, wide range of products, and professional pest control operators' online purchase through these channels.

Regional Insights:

North America led in terms of anticoagulant rodenticide revenues, accounting for 37% of the revenues in 2025 owing to efficient agricultural infrastructure, tight public health regulation enforcing need for rodents control in food processing centers and presence of major producers of anticoagulant rodenticides. United States represents 87.4% of the North American revenues via companies such as Bell Laboratories, Neogen, Liphatech, and Syngenta.

America stands top in terms of BASF’s Selontra and Storm Ultra, Bell Laboratories’ Contrac and Fastrac series, as well as Syngenta’s Talon range catering to a market dominated by FIFRA regulations along with CDC figures for an increase in rats in NYC from 2 million in 2014 to an estimate of 3 million in 2023.

The UK, France, and the Netherlands form important secondary markets due to compliance with NHS food safety regulations, France's agricultural rodent control programs, and integrated pest management investments in the Dutch greenhouse industry, with the UK headquarters of PelGar International and Switzerland-based company Syngenta driving commercial sales regionally.

The fastest growing regional anticoagulant rodenticides market is the Asia-Pacific market at 3.34% CAGR owing to rapid urbanization resulting in increased demand in urban rodent pest control, the vastness of agriculture in Asia necessitating systematic rodent control, growing awareness about rodent transmitted diseases such as leptospirosis and hantavirus, and initiatives by governments to improve food safety standards. China is the biggest revenue generator for Asia Pacific accounting for approximately 44.8% of the market revenues owing to its large rice and grain agriculture industry.

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Recent Developments:

2024: Syngenta AG extended the reach of its Talon Soft Bait portfolio throughout Southeast Asia, emphasizing environmentally responsible solutions for urban rodent management and expanding professional pest control product availability across the region's growing commercial pest management sector.

Syngenta AG extended the reach of its Talon Soft Bait portfolio throughout Southeast Asia, emphasizing environmentally responsible solutions for urban rodent management and expanding professional pest control product availability across the region's growing commercial pest management sector. 2023: Neogen Corporation launched updated Havoc XT rodenticide bait formulations with enhanced palatability and moisture-resistant bait matrix technology improving performance consistency in challenging outdoor agricultural and industrial deployment environments.

Exclusive Sections of the Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Report (The USPs):

ANTICOAGULANT RODENTICIDES ADOPTION & PEST MANAGEMENT WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand rodenticide adoption patterns across agricultural grain storage, urban pest control and IPM programme integration strategies that define commercial rodenticide procurement motivation and volume across major end-use categories.

– helps you understand rodenticide adoption patterns across agricultural grain storage, urban pest control and IPM programme integration strategies that define commercial rodenticide procurement motivation and volume across major end-use categories. FIRST & SECOND-GENERATION ANTICOAGULANT PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in single-feed efficacy against resistant rodent strains. These benchmarks enable direct technical comparison informing professional specification and regulatory compliance procurement decisions.

– helps you evaluate advancements in single-feed efficacy against resistant rodent strains. These benchmarks enable direct technical comparison informing professional specification and regulatory compliance procurement decisions. BLOCK & PELLET FORM TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of block bait station deployment, pellet scattered placement efficiency. Understanding form-specific performance characteristics guides procurement specification across diverse application contexts.

– helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of block bait station deployment, pellet scattered placement efficiency. Understanding form-specific performance characteristics guides procurement specification across diverse application contexts. AGRICULTURE & URBAN PEST CONTROL APPLICATION DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to grain storage facility HACCP compliance rodenticide programme investment and urban rat population growth-driven professional pest control procurement expansion driving above-baseline market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to grain storage facility HACCP compliance rodenticide programme investment and urban rat population growth-driven professional pest control procurement expansion driving above-baseline market growth. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & ENVIRONMENTAL SAFETY INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in EU Biocidal Products Regulation second-generation use restriction implementation and integrated pest management regulatory framework development influencing competitive dynamics across the global anticoagulant rodenticides market.

– helps you uncover trends in EU Biocidal Products Regulation second-generation use restriction implementation and integrated pest management regulatory framework development influencing competitive dynamics across the global anticoagulant rodenticides market. SMART PEST MANAGEMENT & NEXT-GENERATION FORMULATION INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from IoT-enabled smart bait station real-time monitoring platform commercialization and future precision rodent management technologies transforming professional pest control service delivery capability and commercial value globally.

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