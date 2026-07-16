Janney Launches Automated Tax Overlay Management to Provide Integrated Tax-Aware UMA Portfolios 

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janney Montgomery Scott LLC today announced the launch of Janney’s UMA Tax Overlay Management, a centralized portfolio management tool designed to further enhance tax-aware portfolio management through integrated tax-aware trading, automated tax-loss harvesting, strategic gain deferral, and other advanced capabilities.

With the launch of its Tax Overlay Management tool, Janney builds on its longstanding focus on tax-aware investing by making sophisticated tax-management capabilities available to a much broader investor base, providing a level of personalization usually reserved for ultra-high-net-worth investors.

“Helping clients manage taxes has always been an important part of our investment approach,” said John Yackel, EVP, Chief Wealth Solutions Officer at Janney. “Tax Overlay Management enhances that approach by giving our advisors a more integrated and sophisticated way to incorporate tax considerations throughout the investment management process. It also creates additional capacity for advisors by automating many of the day-to-day tax management functions, allowing them to spend more time helping clients make informed financial decisions while still delivering tailored, tax-aware investment solutions.”

This launch reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to investing in technology, platform capabilities, and advisor tools that support clients and fuel advisor growth. Janney continues to enhance the advisor and client experience by pairing sophisticated capabilities with the personalized service and strong relationships that remain at the center of its culture.

When advisors use the Tax Overlay Management technology—which was built and tested in-house—they own the roadmap and service model in contrast to outsourced, third-party tools. Features of Janney’s Tax Overlay Management include:

Daily Tax-Loss Harvesting – Continuously monitors portfolios for opportunities to harvest losses that may help offset taxable gains.

– Continuously monitors portfolios for opportunities to harvest losses that may help offset taxable gains. Tax-Smart Security Substitutions – Maintains market exposure while seeking to improve tax efficiency.

– Maintains market exposure while seeking to improve tax efficiency. Tax and Gain Budgeting – Allows advisors and clients to establish customized tax-management parameters based on individual circumstances.

– Allows advisors and clients to establish customized tax-management parameters based on individual circumstances. Integrated Advisor Experience – Embedded within Janney's UMA platform and advisor workflow.

– Embedded within Janney's UMA platform and advisor workflow. Personalized Tax-Aware Portfolio Management – Adds a layer of tax-focused decision-making that seeks to help improve after-tax outcomes.







While tax management has long been an important consideration in investment management, many technology solutions have treated it as a separate process. Janney's Tax Overlay Management integrates tax-efficient decision-making directly into portfolio management, helping advisors more seamlessly align investment implementation with each client's tax situation.

“We believe tax considerations should be integrated throughout both portfolio construction and ongoing management,” said Eric Hahn, Director of Tax Overlay Management for Janney. “With the rollout of this technology, our advisors have more versatility. They can now add tax efficiency to diversified strategies such as direct indexing and active management, with the goal of helping them stand out in an increasingly commoditized marketplace.”

About Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading wealth management firm dedicated to putting client needs first. We are committed to providing individuals, families, businesses, and institutions with tailored financial advice to help pursue their goals. Janney is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

Janney has more than 900 financial advisors in 128 offices across 21 states and oversees more than $171 billion in client assets under advisement. For more information, visit www.janney.com.