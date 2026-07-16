LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Alan Feutz

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Alan Feutz, CFP®, has joined Genesis Wealth, an LPL-aligned wealth management firm, through LPL Financial's broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platforms. Feutz reported serving approximately $725 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins from J.P. Morgan.

Based outside of Chicago in Deerfield, Ill., Feutz brings more than two decades of industry experience and works primarily with individuals and families who are approaching or living in retirement. His practice emphasizes comprehensive wealth management, including retirement planning, tax-aware strategies, legacy planning and multigenerational wealth conversations.

Having developed an early interest in investing and the financial markets, Feutz entered the industry shortly after college and built a practice centered on personalized advice and meaningful client relationships. He takes a comprehensive approach to financial planning while also helping clients navigate market dynamics and recommending investment decisions tailored to their individual goals and preferences.

“When I meet with a new client, I want to understand the full picture — not just their finances, but what's important to them and how they want to work together,” Feutz said. “By getting to know clients on a deeper level and collaborating with the other professionals in their lives, we can build strategies that are customized to their unique goals and comfort level.”

Feutz believes exceptional service begins with treating every client like family. His high-touch approach is focused on earning trust, delivering personalized guidance and helping clients feel confident about their financial future.

Why Alan Feutz Chose LPL and Genesis Wealth

Feutz joined Genesis Wealth to gain greater flexibility in serving a focused group of households while benefiting from the resources of an established firm and the capabilities of LPL. He was particularly drawn to LPL's scale, stability and long-standing reputation, as well as the opportunity to customize the client experience.

“Coming from a bank environment, the safety and security of client assets were extremely important considerations,” Feutz said. “LPL’s history, scale and operational strength give me confidence, while Genesis Wealth provides an environment that allows me to spend more time with clients and deliver a more personalized experience.”

“Alan exemplifies the kind of advisor we are committed to supporting. He has built his practice by putting relationships, thoughtful planning and exceptional service at the center of every client interaction. We are excited to welcome him to Genesis Wealth and look forward to providing the resources, flexibility and collaborative environment that will help him continue delivering an outstanding experience for clients," said Kosta Tanglis, founder and managing parter at Genesis Wealth.

“We are pleased to welcome Alan to LPL through Genesis Wealth,” said Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial. “Alan has built an impressive practice by helping families navigate some of their most important financial decisions, from retirement income to legacy planning. With the combined strength of Genesis Wealth and LPL’s platform, he will have the flexibility, scale, and support to further tailor the experience for his clients while continuing to grow with confidence.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com/.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. Genesis Wealth and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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