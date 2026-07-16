FM Capital Doubles Down on Impel with Follow-On Investment, Citing Accelerating Market Leadership

New York, NY, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel, the global leader in Automotive AI solutions, today announced that FM Capital has returned to increase its position in the company, completing a follow-on secondary share purchase six months after first investing in Impel. This follow-on investment makes Impel one of very few automotive technology companies to ever receive two rounds of investment within a single year — a move that FM Capital says reflects its growing conviction in Impel's continued product execution and customer adoption.

FM Capital is the first and only venture fund managed by automotive entrepreneurs and dealers, with an LP base that includes the largest and most influential privately-owned dealer groups and automotive technology vendors in the country. Investors include 56 of the top dealer groups in the United States, representing more than 1,100 dealership locations nationwide. The firm's decision to add to its holdings demonstrates a vote of confidence from an investor base uniquely qualified to judge which automotive AI platforms are actually winning in the field.

“When we first invested in Impel, we believed they were one of the companies best positioned to lead the next phase of Automotive AI,” said Chase Fraser, Managing Partner at FM Capital. “Over the past six months, that conviction has only grown. We’ve seen strong validation from the market and from many of our dealer LPs, who evaluate these tools every day in the field. Dealers like the product, the go-to-market team is executing exceptionally well, and Impel has the combination we look for in AI-native companies: deep vertical data, a large customer base, and a clear understanding of the workflows that matter most to dealers. This follow-on investment reflects our continued confidence in the team and the opportunity ahead.”

Momentum Since FM Capital’s Initial Investment

In the six months since FM Capital first joined Impel's investor base, the company has extended its market lead and solidified its position as the de facto standard for enterprise-grade Automotive AI technology:

New enterprise partnerships: Impel was named strategic AI partner to TrueCar, bringing its Automotive AI Operating System to 11,500 dealers and 250 membership organizations nationwide — one of the largest platform partnerships in the company's history.

Expanded OEM footprint: Impel extended its reach in one of the industry’s largest dealership networks, adding new product certifications with OEMs including General Motors, FordDirect, Stellantis, Hyundai, Kia and Mitsubishi.

Platform expansion: Impel launched its next-generation Sales AI solution, combining AI video generation technology with fully configurable AI agents, marking a transformative evolution of the industry’s only end-to-end AI Operating System.

Market share validation: Based on Automotive News' 2026 Top 150 Dealership Groups ranking, more than 75% of the largest dealer groups in the country now run on Impel AI.

Recognized growth: Impel was ranked among the Top 50 fastest growing AI companies in America on the Inc. 5000 list.

Industry education and thought leadership: Enrollments in the Automotive AI Certification program, created by Impel and RockED, have now surpassed 11,000 industry professionals.

Impel now serves more than 8,000 dealers and OEMs across 51 countries, and its platform has delivered more than 42 billion shopper interactions, influencing over $12 billion in sales and service revenue to date. Dealers using Impel AI see an average 27% increase in sales conversions, 27% increase in service repair orders generated, and 24% lift in customer repurchase rates.

"This investment isn’t just about capital, but rather the invaluable relationship with FM Capital we plan to keep building on," said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. "FM Capital’s network gives us a direct line into some of the largest dealer groups in the country, and that kind of access has helped shape the direction of our product roadmap. Over the past six months, this access has enabled us to expand our enterprise and OEM partnerships and deliver the next generation of our AI platform built around direct dealer feedback. Having FM Capital come back and add to their investment tells us we’re building the things that matter most. When a partner doubles down with that level of conviction, especially one whose investors are our own customers, it validates not just where we are today but the pace at which we intend to keep moving. We're grateful for their continued confidence, and we are just getting started."

About FM Capital

FM Capital is a venture firm focused on transforming transportation. The firm partners with entrepreneurs to advance cleaner, safer, and more efficient movement of people and goods, while reimagining the customer and dealer experience in vehicle sales and service. FM Capital is led by industry veterans with deep operational and investment expertise across the automotive and mobility landscape. The firm invests exclusively in automotive technology. More information is available at fmcap.com.

About Impel

Impel is harnessing the power of AI to transform automotive retailing and has become one of the largest vertical AI companies in the world. The company's industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System helps more than 8,000 retailers and OEMs unify the entire customer journey — fueling faster decisions, deeper connections, and measurable impact at every step along the way. To date, Impel has delivered more than 42 billion shopper interactions, influencing over $12 billion in sales and service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more, visit impel.ai.

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