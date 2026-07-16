Kodiak to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

In conjunction with the release, Don Burnette, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Surajit Datta, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

A live webcast, accompanying presentation materials, and an archived replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://kodiak.ai/investors.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of physical artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

Contacts

Kodiak Media Relations

Pete Bigelow

Public Relations Manager

pete.bigelow@kodiak.ai



Kodiak Investor Relations

Steve Philistin

Senior Investor Relations Manager

investors@kodiak.ai