Star Trek: Picard Writer Christopher Derrick's Moral Dirt Premieres at Academy Award® Qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival

The psychological drama will make its official World Premiere at the Academy Award® Qualifying 30th Annual LA Shorts International Film Festival following recognition from multiple international festivals. Moral Dirt marks Christopher Derrick's first film as sole writer-director, following his work on Star Trek: Picard, The Equalizer, and Netflix's upcoming Magic: The Gathering.

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christopher Derrick, whose writing credits include Star Trek: Picard, The Equalizer, and Netflix's upcoming Magic: The Gathering, will premiere Moral Dirt, his first film as sole writer-director, at the Academy Award® Qualifying LA Shorts International Film Festival on Monday, August 3, 2026.

Prior to its World Premiere, Moral Dirt has already earned Official Selection at the 30th Annual LA Shorts International Film Festival, along with recognition from the New York Indie Shorts Awards, Cannes Indie Shorts Awards, and Verona International Short Film Festival.



Starring Peter Zizzo (Pulse, Duster) and Ezekiel Ajeigbe (Outer Banks, Dynasty), Moral Dirt follows two men whose attempt to conceal a violent act forces a reckoning between loyalty, conscience, and the moral consequences of violence. The 15-minute psychological drama is Christopher Derrick's first project as sole writer-director.

"I've spent much of my career writing stories about extraordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances. With Moral Dirt, I wanted to explore something quieter and, to me, more unsettling: how ordinary people convince themselves they're still good after making terrible decisions," said writer-director Christopher Derrick. "Moral Dirt asks what happens when loyalty begins to conflict with conscience, and whether redemption is still possible once a line has been crossed."

Executive producer John Marshall said the project reflects Derrick's evolution as a storyteller and filmmaker while exploring themes that feel increasingly relevant today.

"Christopher's screenplay was exceptional. What surprised me was how much deeper the finished film became once he stepped behind the camera. With Moral Dirt, audiences will see another dimension of his storytelling, one built around cinematic restraint, nuanced performance, and moral ambiguity. At a time when public discourse often encourages us to judge others before examining ourselves, Moral Dirt invites audiences to look inward. It asks uncomfortable questions about personal responsibility, complicity, and the stories we tell ourselves in order to live with difficult choices."

Producer Ron Dempsey added:

"I've produced dozens of projects over my career, and Moral Dirt was the first time I watched a room of seasoned crew members sit in silence after playback. Everyone involved wanted to know what Christopher was going to direct next. We're excited for audiences to experience Christopher's first film as sole writer-director."

The LA Shorts International Film Festival is one of the world's leading Academy Award® qualifying festivals for short films, annually presenting emerging filmmakers alongside established industry talent.

Festival Recognition

Official Selection — LA Shorts International Film Festival (Academy Award® Qualifying)

Semifinalist — New York Indie Shorts Awards

Semifinalist — Cannes Indie Shorts Awards

Semifinalist — Verona International Short Film Festival

Screening Information

Moral Dirt

LA Shorts International Film Festival — Program 20

Monday, August 3, 2026

1:00 p.m.

Laemmle NoHo 7

5240 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Runtime: 15 minutes

Media Interviews Available

Writer-director Christopher Derrick

Producer Ron Dempsey

Actor Ezekiel Ajeigbe

Executive producer John Marshall

About Christopher Derrick

Christopher Derrick is a writer-director and producer whose television work includes Star Trek: Picard, The Equalizer, and Netflix's upcoming Magic: The Gathering. His work on the Saturn Award-winning third season of Star Trek: Picard, together with his essay "Sirens," published in Guernica and drawn from firsthand experiences with police brutality, reflects a longstanding interest in questions of morality, identity, and the human consequences of difficult choices. Moral Dirt marks his first film as sole writer-director and the next chapter in his evolution as a filmmaker.

About Moral Dirt

Moral Dirt is a psychological drama centered on two men whose attempt to conceal a violent act forces them to confront the fragile boundary between loyalty and complicity. Through intimate performances and restrained visual storytelling, the film examines how ordinary people justify extraordinary actions—and whether redemption remains possible after irreversible choices.

Trailer and information about Supersonic Baroque and Christopher B. Derrick, is available here: https://supersonicbaroque.com/

Electronic Press Kit for Moral Dirt is available here: http://bit.ly/4pkVgFo

Media Contact

Tim Johnson

Upraise Marketing + PR for Supersonic Baroque

MoralDirt@upraisepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f697c5e4-44d1-4f75-888f-1ba4afe5d6e9