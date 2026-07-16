SecurityHQ Advances AXCEL to Close the Gap Between Detection and Response

LONDON, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecurityHQ, a global cybersecurity company pioneering Security Performance Engineering for stronger operational performance and resilience, today announced the launch of AXCEL, its AI-enabled decision engine that transforms fragmented security signals into action.

Security teams are generating more data than ever across cloud, endpoint, identity, network, and SIEM environments. The challenge is no longer detection alone, but whether teams can interpret activity quickly enough to understand what matters, prioritize risk, and respond before impact.

As the market moves toward the Agentic SOC, SecurityHQ is taking an AI-centric, human-led approach. AXCEL analyzes telemetry, extracts what matters, correlates context, executes responses, and continuously learns so security teams can accelerate investigation, enrichment, triage, and response while keeping experienced analysts accountable for judgment, validation, and outcomes.

“Detection only matters if a team knows what to do next. Security teams need context from their own environment, clarity on which risks matter most, and human judgment guiding response,” said Feras Tappuni, CEO of SecurityHQ. “AXCEL helps close the gap between detection and action by analyzing and correlating signals at machine speed, so analysts can make faster, more confident decisions. That is the model we believe security teams need: AI-driven speed with human-led accountability.”

Built into SecurityHQ’s Security Performance Engineering model, AXCEL analyzes telemetry, extracts relevant context, prioritizes incidents, and feeds learnings back into detections and playbooks. The result is a clearer path from raw data to incident narrative, response guidance, and measurable improvement over time.

“Most teams already have enough alerts. What they need is a way to understand which risks matter and what action to take,” said Aaron Hambleton, Senior Vice President of Product & Services at SecurityHQ. “AXCEL is the AI engine that brings critical intelligence, exposure context, and operational telemetry together, enabling security analysts to spend less time on manual analysis and more time making decisions that strengthen security outcomes.”

“SecurityHQ has helped us move beyond simply receiving alerts to understanding which incidents require action,” said Mike Noble, CISO and CISM at 84 Lumber. “That added context helps our team prioritize real risk and respond with greater confidence.”

About SecurityHQ

SecurityHQ is a global cybersecurity company that helps organizations engineer, measure, and continuously improve the performance of their security operations. Founded in 2003, the company delivers flexible and technology-agnostic solutions through its Security Performance Engineering approach. Built around each customer’s environment, the approach brings together managed detection and response, threat and adversary intelligence, exposure management, and advisory services. With 400+ analysts and engineers across six global SecOps Centers, SecurityHQ provides 24/7 human-led detection, response, and continuous improvement. Its work is focused on reducing noise, improving decision-making, and strengthening security performance over time.