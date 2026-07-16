Marius Pharmaceuticals Welcomes Department of Defense's New Testosterone Screening Initiative for U.S. Service Members

RALEIGH, N.C., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing the science of testosterone therapy and hormone health, today welcomed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's announcement that the Department of Defense will begin annually screening service members age 30 and older for testosterone deficiency, with optional screening available to younger troops. The program, which will be incorporated into the military's existing periodic health assessments, will also give service members the choice to pursue testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) if a deficiency is identified.

Marius has spent more than a decade building the clinical, scientific, and educational foundation needed to bring testosterone deficiency out of the shadows and into routine medical care. The company views the Pentagon's new program as a significant, high-visibility step toward that same goal, extending proactive hormone health screening to one of the largest and most physically demanding workforces in the country.

“This is a landmark moment for men's health in America,” said Shalin Shah, CEO of Marius Pharmaceuticals. “For too long, testosterone deficiency has gone undiagnosed and undertreated, even though it can affect strength, energy, metabolic health, and long-term well-being. By making testosterone screening a standard part of the care our service members already receive, the Department of Defense is putting real, evidence-based practice ahead of stigma. We commend Secretary Hegseth and the Department for recognizing that maintaining our troops' hormonal health is inseparable from maintaining their readiness.”

Testosterone deficiency, or hypogonadism, is estimated to affect a substantial share of men over 30 and is associated with fatigue, reduced muscle mass, diminished bone density, mood disturbances, and elevated risk for conditions including cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Despite its prevalence, testosterone levels are rarely checked as part of routine care, and Marius's own research has found that a majority of men have never had their levels tested. The company believes the Pentagon's decision to build annual screening directly into an existing, mandatory health assessment offers a model that civilian health systems and employers should study closely.

Marius has long recognized the need to screen all men — not just those in uniform — and sees the Department of Defense's decision as validation of that broader imperative. That case was made directly to federal regulators in December 2025, when Dr. Helen Bernie, an associate professor of urology and director of the Male Sexual and Reproductive Medicine Program at Indiana University School of Medicine, testified at the FDA's Expert Panel on Testosterone Replacement Therapy for Men. Bernie told the panel that serum testosterone is one of the most powerful yet underutilized biomarkers in men's health — a simple, existing test that can help identify men at risk for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, and premature death, yet one that has never been made a routine part of preventive care. She emphasized that the absence of routine screening leaves millions of American men undiagnosed and at increased risk for preventable disease — a failure of policy and practice, not of science.

“Secretary Hegseth just proved out, at scale, exactly what Dr. Bernie told the FDA in December: routine testosterone screening is overdue, and the only thing that's been holding it back is outdated policy, not outdated science,” said Shah. “If it makes sense to screen every soldier over 30, it makes sense to screen every American man over 30. We don't think this should stop with service members. We see today's announcement as further momentum toward the policy change this country needs: routine testosterone screening as a standard part of preventive care for all men, not just those in uniform.”

Marius intends to continue supporting clinicians, health systems, and policymakers as they work to expand access to evidence-based testosterone screening and treatment, and looks forward to seeing the Department of Defense's program implemented in a way that gives service members clear information and genuine choice over their care — and to seeing that same standard extended to men nationwide.

About Marius Pharmaceuticals

Marius Pharmaceuticals strives to better the lives of patients by focusing on therapies designed for hypogonadism or Testosterone Deficiency. The company's vision is to holistically improve metabolic health and mitigate significant unnecessary costs to the global healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.mariuspharma.com .

Media Contact:

Lilly Washburn

lilly@mariuspharma.com