Yasso is Hitting the Streets of NYC with Free Froyo to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Froyo is officially taking over again, and honestly? Yasso loves to see it. The lever-pulling, the overflowing cups, the iconic swirl and toppings galore. The renaissance is real. Yasso is all for the rise of froyo, but while fans craving a sweet treat are waiting in lines just to get their fix, the category’s undisputed leader is taking action.

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day and fuel cravings from the street to the sofa, Yasso is delivering the ultimate froyo fix: a fully loaded froyo truck hitting the streets of NYC to satisfy cravings across the city. Froyo is back, but Yasso never left…the trend just finally caught up.

Holding down the freezer aisle since 2011, Yasso is the ultimate, uncompromising way to satisfy the craving. Yasso isn’t just packaged froyo; it’s the ridiculously better evolution that ice cream and traditional froyo have been chasing. Creamy, protein-packed, and made with the goodness of Greek yogurt, Yasso delivers a mind-meltingly delicious ice cream-like experience. With up to 19 grams of protein and approximately 400 calories per 14-ounce Spoonables container–plus a line-up of dipped, chipped, and sandwiched snacks–Yasso is a treat that’s better than froyo, better than ice cream, and something you can choose every night.

“Froyo is having a moment, but for Yasso, it's always been more than just a trend,” said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Marketing Operations at The Magnum Ice Cream Company. “For more than a decade, Yasso has shown that people don’t have to compromise between indulgence and nutrition. No lines, no tradeoffs.”

Kicking off on National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 19, the Yasso Froyo Truck will roll into NYC’s most hyped froyo neighborhoods, meeting fans right where the lines are. Froyo lovers can dive into a deliciously indulgent experience, with free samples of inclusion-packed and protein powered Spoonables flavors–including Cookies ‘n Cream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Fudge Brownie–served in custom branded cups.

Yasso also knows the ultimate froyo experience isn’t complete without toppings and has teamed up with two crave-worthy, better-for-you brands to top it all off:

Unreal : Nostalgic chocolate classics you love with mind-blowing taste, simple ingredients, and way less sugar, including Milk Chocolate Gems, Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars, and Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bars.

Nostalgic chocolate classics you love with mind-blowing taste, simple ingredients, and way less sugar, including Milk Chocolate Gems, Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars, and Dark Chocolate Caramel Peanut Nougat Bars. Catalina Crunch : Craveable, better-for-you cereals and snacks with protein and fiber (without all the sugar!). Toppings include Dark Chocolate Protein Cereal, Strawberry Strudel Protein Cereal, Vanilla Almond Protein Granola, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Granola for the perfect satisfying crunch.





And because a rising tide lifts all spoons, the next froyo shop run is on Yasso. Gift cards and Yasso Spoonables coupons will be handed out right from the Yasso Froyo Truck so fans can hit their favorite neighborhood froyo spots, stack those cups high on Yasso’s dime, and fill freezers at home.

Where to Get Yasso’s Ultimate Froyo Fix

Want to track the Yasso Froyo Truck? For real-time location drops, route changes, and live updates, follow @yasso on Instagram to catch your froyo frenzy.

Sunday, July 19: Time: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET Location: West Village, Greenwich Ave & 7th Ave

Monday, July 20: Time: 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET Location: Upper East Side, 86th St. & Lexington Ave on SW side

Tuesday, July 21: Time: 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET Location: Greenwich Village / NoHo, 6th Ave & West 3rd St.







So go ahead, get in line and enjoy the hype. But remember: the absolute best froyo in town might already be sitting in your freezer.

About Yasso

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create snacks that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients, and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first-to-market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing novelty brands, attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts.

Yasso currently offers 13 flavors of novelty stick Bars, seven flavors of Chocolate Crunch Bars, three frozen Greek yogurt Sandwiches, four flavors of bite-size Yasso Poppables, five 14-ounce Spoonables flavors, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide, along with the new release vanilla caramel & fudge chip Mini Cups available at BJ’s and select Costco locations.

To find a store near you or learn more, visit yasso.com and follow the brand @yasso.

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's leading ice cream business. Home to four of the world's five largest ice cream brands: Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our portfolio delights consumers in 80 markets around the world. Headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, we have a global team of 18,000 employees, a network of 32 factories, 13 R&D centres, and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.

Media Contact

yassopr@mullenlowe.com

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