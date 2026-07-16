Gacs Family Office Mark Their 17th Venture Studio Investment Taking Their AUM Above $1.2B

London, UK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GACS Family Office Ltd has marked its 17th venture studio investment, taking its assets under management above $1.2 billion and reaching another milestone in the firm's rapid expansion. At just 25, founder, CEO and Managing Partner Anmol Goel has deployed capital into five venture funds, built a direct portfolio of nearly 60 high-growth companies, and now oversees more than $1 billion in AUM—achievements reached well before many of his peers have written their first investment cheque. Together, these milestones reflect GACS Family Office's growing influence in venture investing and its approach to backing early-stage innovation across multiple investment strategies.

The announcement comes alongside the firm's 17th investment originating from its venture studio, Gacsym Ventures — a tech-for-equity model designed to back founders from the earliest stages across technology, artificial intelligence, fintech, healthcare, enterprise software, and consumer sectors.

“This isn't a number I chased,” Goel said. “It's a reflection of the discipline we've built into how we allocate, how we pick founders, and how we think about value creation across a long time horizon.”





A Platform Built Across Six Verticals — and Four Geographies

GACS is not a traditional family office. Operating across the UK, UAE, India, and North America, the firm spans six distinct verticals: the multi-family office itself, Arya Ventures (an AI and technology impact fund focused on Indian-origin founders), Gacsym Ventures (the venture studio), Efficient Capital Labs (a B2B debt fund), Asymmetri (an India-based development studio), and direct co-investment vehicles across public and private markets.

It is a structure that would be considered ambitious for a seasoned operator. a founder who built it before the age of 25, it's an outlier by any measure. Goel's background spans JP Morgan, KPMG, and Marsh McLennan, complemented by credentials from Harvard and recognition that includes Forbes Business Council membership, a spot on NY Weekly's 40 Under 40 for 2025, and the youngest-ever Lifetime Achievement Award recipient at the Global Family Office Investment Summit.

“I came up through institutions that taught me how capital actually works — the plumbing, the risk, the relationships,” he said. “What I wanted to build was something that combined that institutional rigour with the speed and conviction you can only really have when you're building something of your own.”

The Venture Studio: Patience Over Velocity

Of GACS's various arms, the venture studio model has drawn particular attention. Unlike traditional VC, which deploys fund capital into existing companies, Gacsym Ventures takes a tech-for-equity approach — co-creating companies alongside founders, often from pre-revenue, in exchange for equity rather than cash.

The 17th investment from the studio marks a steady cadence of company creation that Goel describes as intentional, not aggressive.

“We're not optimising for deal volume. We're optimising for category-defining outcomes,” he said. “The founders we back are building in spaces that matter — AI, healthtech, fintech — and our job is to stay close enough to actually help them win.”

Portfolio companies under the GACS umbrella include Komerz — which has posted a 17x growth metric cited internally as the firm's current standout performer — alongside Prescribe Life and KnowYourDosh, among others.

Arya Ventures: Backing the Indian-Origin Founder

Running parallel to the studio activity is Arya Ventures, Goel's dedicated technology impact fund backing Indian-origin founders across the UK, US, and global markets. The fund sits at the intersection of diaspora capital and deep-tech investing — a combination Goel argues is systematically underserved.

“There is an enormous concentration of Indian-origin technical talent building world-class companies,” he said. “There is not a commensurate amount of capital specifically oriented toward backing them. Arya is our answer to that gap.”

The fund has been active in LP outreach across European and US institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, with Goel making the case that diaspora-focused venture delivers both financial returns and measurable social impact.

$1 Billion: What the Number Means — and Doesn't

AUM figures in the family office and multi-strategy world can carry wide variance in how they are constructed.

For GACS, the $1 billion figure reflects the aggregate value across managed assets, portfolio company valuations, fund commitments, and assets under advisory — spanning direct equity positions, co-investment structures, and the combined enterprise value of studio-originated companies.

What it does not reflect, Goel is quick to note, is complacency. “A billion under management at 25 is a milestone worth acknowledging. But it's also a starting point,” he said. “The firms I've studied — the ones that built lasting platforms — they didn't stop to celebrate the number. They used it as the baseline for the next decade.”





Looking Ahead: Global Stages and the Foundation for the Next Generation

Goel is increasingly operating on the international stage — a member of the Forbes Business Council, an active voice within the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers community, and a TEDx speaker, alongside an upcoming panel at Money 20/20 Riyadh, where his content pillar centers on “The Future of Capital.”

But for Goel, the platform matters less than what it's building toward.

“Everything we're doing right now — the studio, the funds, the AUM — none of it is really about this moment,” he said. “It's about laying the foundation so the next generation of founders, especially the ones who look like me or come from where I come from, have a system already built for them. I didn't have that when I started at 17. I want to make sure the next person doesn't have to build it from scratch.

At 25, Anmol Goel appears to be betting everything — methodically — that he can be the one to build it.

About GACS Family Office Ltd

GACS is a six-vertical investment group operating across the UK, UAE, India, and North America. Its entities include Arya Ventures, Gacsym Ventures, Efficient Capital Labs, and Asymmetri. For more information, visit gacsltd.com .

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