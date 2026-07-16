Digital Check Corp. Extends Its SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp. has completed its fourth consecutive SOC 2 Type 2 examination, receiving certification across the security, availability, and confidentiality trust services criteria. The certification procedure included an extensive six-month audit of systems and corporate processes in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The examination concluded with no exceptions noted by the auditor.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification applies to all Digital Check corporate systems, as well as to multiple cash- and check-processing software applications offered by its wholly owned subsidiary Avivatech LLC. Specific software applications certified in the audit include: CashWare®, XpressCash®, XpressControl®, XpressScan™, autoMICR™, Vault by Avivatech™, Clear by Avivatech™, and QDS Capture.

“As a company whose products support customers’ financial operations, compliance and trust are critical priorities for those we do business with,” says Paul Slager, Digital Check’s chief information & technology officer. “Rigorous audits such as the SOC 2 process are key to demonstrating that clients can trust not only the code in our software products, but the people and processes behind the company.”

As in previous years, the SOC 2 auditing process tested internal processes including data handling, information security, transparency, and data destruction. Software services were also assessed for uptime, fault tolerance, load management, and other critical reliability indicators.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit process lasts approximately four to six months and involves a thorough review of both the procedures and systems in place within an organization, as well as the effectiveness of those systems and procedures over an extended period. Digital Check repeats the process annually.

“It is an absolute requirement in the financial world that our systems, and our company as a whole, are reliable and secure,” Slager said. “A Type 2 report doesn't measure a moment in time — it measures twelve months of discipline. Undertaking this every year, across every product and every team, is how we make The Secure Choice more than just a corporate motto.

"Security isn't a finish line. Each annual audit raises our own bar — this year's scope covered every corporate system and eight software products, and we'll keep widening it as the portfolio grows."

As part of the certification, Digital Check also received a SOC 3 report, a publicly available summary of the audit’s findings. To demonstrate our commitment to data security and trustworthiness, Digital Check makes its SOC 3 report available online at: https://www.digitalcheck.com/media/DigitalCheckCorp-2026-SOC3-Report-Final.pdf.

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry with the most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through our nextScan, ST Imaging, and Avivatech business units, we provide world-class solutions in microfilm reading and conversion, cash and check automation, and related software technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.

About Avivatech

Avivatech LLC is a software company that builds best-in-class cash and check automation software for banks, credit unions, large retailers, and end-to-end solution providers. Its software solution portfolio powers efficient transactions and total control across the cash and payments ecosystem. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., Avivatech is a standalone subsidiary of Digital Check Corp. For more information, visit www.avivatech.com.

CONTACT: Greg Richardson (937) 510-6617 grichardson@digitalcheck.com





