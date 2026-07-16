Micron Strengthens Automotive Ecosystem Supply Through Strategic Customer Agreements

BOISE, Idaho, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) has completed Strategic Customer Agreements (SCAs) with key Tier 1 suppliers and ecosystem partners supporting the global automotive industry and automotive manufacturers.

Automotive platforms require consistent, high-quality component supply over extended lifecycles, making continuity and reliability of memory and storage a crucial priority for vehicle production and delivery at scale. Together, the companies – Qualcomm, Visteon, HARMAN, JOYNEXT, DENSO, Astemo and Hyundai Mobis – represent critical suppliers of the technologies that support the automotive ecosystem.

With more than 30 years of leadership in the automotive industry, Micron appreciates the importance of these partnerships. Automotive OEMs rely on memory and storage solutions to support next-generation in-vehicle infotainment, advanced driver assistance and connectivity systems, as well as increasing levels of intelligence in the vehicle. Consumers recognize the value of intelligent in-cabin experiences and higher levels of autonomous safety features enabled by advanced driver assistance systems. These agreements are designed to support long-term access to advanced memory and storage solutions as the automotive industry shifts toward increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled vehicles.

The SCAs provide Micron, as well as these valued partners, with greater visibility for optimized production planning as well as increased collaboration on future memory and storage requirements. By establishing greater certainty around supply and pricing, the agreements support investments in the technology development, qualification and manufacturing capacity required for future vehicle platforms.

Increased visibility and strategic planning are critical for this segment, balancing traditionally longer product lifecycles and rigorous qualification standards with a faster adoption of advanced technology.

“The next phase of automotive innovation will depend on the strength of the ecosystem behind it,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, chairman, president and CEO of Micron Technology. “As vehicles become increasingly intelligent, memory and storage are critical enablers of technology experiences that consumers demand. These SCAs with leading automotive technology partners will help ensure that advanced vehicle platforms have the memory and storage capabilities required to deliver richer, safer and more intelligent experiences.”

“As vehicles become increasingly software-defined, automakers need technology platforms that bring together high-performance compute, connectivity, memory and storage,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated. “We work closely with automakers and Tier 1 suppliers to deliver advanced digital cockpit, driver assistance and connectivity solutions designed to support new capabilities over long vehicle lifecycles. Working with Micron helps us give customers the strong technology foundation they need as vehicles become more intelligent and connected.”

“Consumers increasingly expect their vehicles to deliver the intuitive, personalized and connected experiences that match the rest of their digital lives,” said Christian Sobottka, Chief Executive Officer and President, Automotive Division, HARMAN. “Delivering on those expectations at automotive scale requires close collaboration across the technology ecosystem. By working with key technology partners like Micron, we are helping strengthen the resilient memory and storage foundation needed to reliably deliver increasingly intelligent, software-defined vehicle platforms. This helps give automakers greater confidence as we bring differentiated, road-ready in-cabin experiences to market.”

“Automakers are accelerating the development of intelligent vehicle platforms that rely on advanced driver assistance capabilities to enhance safety and driver confidence,” said Lee Gyu-suk, President and CEO of Hyundai Mobis. “Supporting these platforms requires long-term technology planning and a resilient supply ecosystem. Through our relationship with Micron, we are helping build the foundation needed for future ADAS and software-defined vehicle architectures.”

“Advanced digital cockpit experiences depend on high-performance memory and storage,” said Sachin Lawande, President and Chief Executive Officer of Visteon. “Our collaboration with Micron helps support the next generation of connected in-vehicle experiences.”

“To realize a safer and more secure mobility society, the automotive industry must continue advancing the intelligence and capabilities of the systems that support drivers in navigating the road safely,” said Shinnosuke Hayashi, President and CEO of DENSO Corporation. “Partnerships across the automotive ecosystem play an important role in ensuring those technologies can scale to meet the industry's evolving needs.”

Underpinned by Micron's continued global investment in automotive memory and storage technology, manufacturing scale and customer engagement, Strategic Customer Agreements help strengthen relationships across the automotive ecosystem while providing greater visibility into future technology and supply requirements.

These agreements are among the SCAs discussed on Micron’s fiscal third-quarter 2026 financial conference call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, accelerating intelligence to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the collaboration. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents Micron files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at https://investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results.

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