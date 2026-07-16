Award-Winning Investing App Plynk Launches New Tools to Help Americans Invest: A Discussion with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plynk® , the award-winning investing app designed to uncomplicate the investing experience and empower users with confidence-boosting tools, took part in a nationwide media tour with YourUpdateTV, produced in conjunction with D S Simon Media, to discuss how new tools can help make Americans' dividend investments even more rewarding.

The tour features Jared Hubbard, Fintech Product Manager at Plynk, who shares how the app's platform upgrade and 25% Dividend Match program are helping everyday investors put their money to work.

Through tools such as Plynk's Income Hub, investors can easily track dividend and interest payments, monitor upcoming potential income opportunities, and gain greater visibility into how their portfolios are working for them.

Check out this short video clip showcasing the announcement.

This program is relevant today as Americans are increasingly seeking new ways to generate income and strengthen their financial future.

New technology and investor-friendly tools are helping simplify what was once considered a complex strategy, giving everyday Americans greater visibility into dividend payments, portfolio diversification, and opportunities for compound growth.

As part of the media tour, Hubbard addressed some of the top questions Americans are asking about dividend investing:

Why are more Americans focused on generating additional income?

There are several reasons people are looking to generate additional income, from increased economic pressure, ongoing financial uncertainty, and a shift in how people think about work, wealth, and building their financial future. Those trends aren't likely to disappear anytime soon.

When it comes to investing, more people are realizing there's an opportunity to put their money to work and potentially make it go further over the long term.

What is dividend investing, and why is it growing in popularity?

Dividend investing means investing in stocks, ETFs, or mutual funds that pay dividends, which are cash distributions companies make from their profits to shareholders. When you receive a dividend, you generally have two choices: take the cash as income or reinvest it to purchase more shares and help grow your investment over time.

As dividend investing becomes more popular, many people see it as a way to pursue long-term investment goals while generating passive income.

At Plynk, we've introduced a 25% Dividend Match promotion. If you own dividend-paying investments in your Plynk account, we'll match 25% of the dividends you earn, up to $250 per person annually. Users can easily track their dividends and bonus earnings through the app's Income Hub.

How is technology making investing easier for everyday Americans?

Technology has helped break down many of the traditional barriers to investing. Trading costs have come down, and today's platforms offer tools that simplify decision-making and help people better understand their investment options.

At Plynk, our focus is on making investing more accessible. You can get started with as little as $1, and we've designed an intuitive, user-friendly experience that's welcoming for both new and experienced investors. The goal is simple: make investing feel less intimidating and more approachable for everyone.

What are some common mistakes investors should avoid?

One of the biggest mistakes investors make is waiting because they think they don't have enough money to get started. In investing, inaction is an action, and choosing not to invest can mean missing valuable time in the market.

Today, apps like Plynk let people start investing while offering educational resources, helping new investors build confidence, gain experience, and learn over time.

To get started, download the Plynk app from the iOS App Store or Google Play, or visit PlynkInvest.com to learn more about the app and the 25% Dividend Match offer.

For more information, visit PLYNKINVEST.COM

About Plynk

Plynk® is an investing app that aims to help individuals get started, build confidence, and gain knowledge along the way. Created by a team passionate about empowering investors, the Plynk app provides an easy-to-use experience that is free of complexity and confusion. With straightforward language and clear explanations, the app helps tackle the big things that prevent people from investing and the little ones that keep them from enjoying it. Users can explore and invest with as little as $1.

Social Media

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/plynk-invest

Instagram: @plynkinvest

TikTok: @plynkinvest

YouTube: @plynkinvest

All investments involve risk, including the possible risk of loss. As prices for stocks and funds fluctuate over time, recurring investments require ongoing monitoring. Past performance does not guarantee future results; actual performance returns will vary. Plynk marks are the property of FMR LLC; third-party marks are the property of their respective owners.

Brokerage accounts and related information and services are provided by Digital Brokerage Services LLC (DBS), member of FINRA and SIPC, 499 Washington Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07310.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Plynk.

Contacts

Media:

Vested Communications for Plynk

plynk@fullyvested.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec1a51ea-3bd9-4f23-8df4-390c52f605df