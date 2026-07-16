ProphetX Launches Account Funding with Stablecoins and Crypto, Powered by zerohash

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProphetX , America’s federally regulated sports-native prediction market, today announced the launch of Fund with Stablecoins and Crypto powered by zerohash , the leading onchain infrastructure provider.

The new capability allows eligible users to fund their ProphetX accounts using supported stablecoins digital assets, providing an additional funding option alongside traditional rails. By leveraging zerohash’s regulated infrastructure, users can onchain move money into their accounts in near real time, helping them participate in live markets when opportunities arise.

Sports and event markets move quickly. While information travels instantly, traditional money movement often does not. The addition of crypto and stablecoin funding helps align account funding with the speed of modern markets. Additionally, many tradable events take place during periods where traditional fiat rails are not available, such as weekends.

The launch follows ProphetX’s nationwide rollout and landmark approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Association (CFTC ) as both a Designed Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO).

“At ProphetX, we’re focused on giving users the best possible experience when participating in sports and event markets,” said Dean Sisun, CEO and Co-Founder of ProphetX. “Our users expect speed, flexibility, and convenience. By partnering with zerohash, we’re introducing a Fund with Crypto option that allows users to move money using digital assets they already own and get into the market faster.”

Millions of consumers already hold crypto and stablecoins. Rather than requiring users to move funds through multiple intermediaries or conversion steps, ProphetX now enables eligible users to fund directly using supported digital assets through the partnership with zerohash.

For ProphetX users, the benefits include:

Faster account funding and access to live markets

More flexibility in how accounts are funded

The ability to fund using digital assets they already own





Behind the Fund with Stablecoins and Crypto experience are zerohash’s trusted stablecoin rails, which allow onchain money to be used as a modern funding mechanism for financial applications. Onchain funding rails enable faster money movement, around-the-clock availability, and a more seamless funding experience for users.

“Event markets move in real time, and increasingly users expect money movement to do the same,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of zerohash. “Stablecoins have cemented their place as a modern money movement option that allows funds to move globally, 24/7. We’re excited to help power ProphetX’s Account Funding functionality and bring more funding options to users when the velocity of money matters most.”

The launch reflects a broader shift across financial services. Today, stablecoin rails are being used for account funding, cross-border payments, payroll, treasury operations and merchant settlement. Other companies utilizing zerohash’s stablecoin rails and compliance infrastructure include Interactive Brokers, tastytrade, Kalshi, Gusto, FTMO, and more.

Fund with Crypto is available now for eligible ProphetX users.

About ProphetX:

Founded in 2018, ProphetX is America's first sports-native prediction market. The company is a regulated U.S. exchange for event-driven contracts, built on a sports-focused foundation and designed to expand across a broad range of event markets. Its mission is to create the world's most trusted and innovative marketplace where anyone can participate in event outcomes.

About zerohash:

zerohash is an infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including New York. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc is licensed as a money transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please see our US licenses and disclosures page . NMLS ID #1699379.

Media Contacts:

ProphetX Newsroom

press@prophetexchange.com

https://www.prophetx.co/lobby/news