MASTERBEEF GROUP Announces Strategic Franchise Partnership to Introduce Premium Thai Tea Beverage and Dessert Franchise in Hong Kong and Macau

Hong Kong, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterBeef Group (NASDAQ: MB) (the “Company” or “MasterBeef”), a full-service restaurant group in Hong Kong, specializing in Taiwanese hotpot, Taiwanese barbecue and gelato ice-cream, today announced that it has entered into a franchisee arrangement with a premium Thai tea beverage and dessert brand from Thailand to develop and operate outlets in the Hong Kong and Macau markets, marking the Company’s strategic expansion into the beverages and dessert segment.

Pursuant to the franchise agreement entered into on June 17, 2026 (the “Franchise Agreement”), the Company plans to develop and operate premium Thai tea beverage and dessert outlets, with an initial target of three outlets across Hong Kong and Macau within 24 months following the entry into of the Franchise Agreement.

While further enhancing MasterBeef’s dessert portfolio following its franchise partnership with a premium gelato ice-cream brand, the expansion into the Thai tea beverage and dessert segment is intended to complement the core Taiwanese hotpot and barbecue operations of MasterBeef. Thai milk tea and desserts align naturally with the snack-oriented, all-day dining culture of Hong Kong and Macau, where consumers frequently seek premium drinks and light bites between meals or after dinner. By leveraging the region’s vibrant dining scene and strong demand for high-quality treats, the Company seeks to generate cross-promotional opportunities with its existing restaurants, strengthen customer engagement, and diversify revenue streams into an appealing, higher-margin category.

This premium Thai tea and dessert brand originated from Thailand, and has established a solid presence across key shopping and lifestyle districts in Bangkok with multiple outlets. Renowned for its contemporary café atmosphere, the brand features a focused menu highlighting its signature Thai tea, creative iced tea variations and thoughtfully presented sweet items, all crafted to be visually appealing and “occasion-worthy” for both everyday visits and social gatherings.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in MasterBeef’s strategic franchise expansion into the premium Thai tea beverage and desserts concept to Hong Kong and Macau,” said Ka Chun Lam, Chief Executive Officer of MasterBeef. “We are confident that this new offering will create strong synergies with our core Taiwanese hotpot and barbecue restaurants, attract new occasions and customer segments, and contribute meaningfully to our long-term growth in the region.”



About MasterBeef Group

Through its Hong Kong operating subsidiaries, MasterBeef Group is a full-service restaurant group in Hong Kong, specializing in Taiwanese hotpot, Taiwanese barbecue and gelato ice-cream. The Company, through its Hong Kong Operating Subsidiaries, operates 12 restaurant outlets and 1 gelato shop under the Master Beef, Anping Grill and Blendies Hong Kong brands. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.masterbeefgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s planned franchise expansion into the premium Thai tea beverage and dessert segment, the anticipated rollout of outlets in Hong Kong and Macau, and the expected strategic and financial benefits of this initiative, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of MasterBeef Group (the “Group”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

MasterBeef Group

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@masterbeefgroup.com