Onclusive and Cyabra Collaborate to Help Brands Distinguish Authentic Conversation from Inauthentic Narratives

Collaboration combines Onclusive's global media intelligence with Cyabra's AI-driven authenticity analysis, giving communications and marketing teams a clearer view of what's real online

New York, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onclusive, a global leader in media intelligence, and Cyabra (NASDAQ: CYAB), a leader in AI-powered narrative intelligence that detects inauthentic actors, coordinated behaviors, and manipulated content, announce a strategic collaboration that will give Onclusive's customers a new way to understand narrative manipulation and respond accordingly.

The collaboration comes as coordinated bot networks, fake accounts, and synthetic media are increasingly shaping public narratives at scale. For brands and organizations, this presents a new, complex dimension to reputation management. Recent incidents affecting major consumer brands have shown how a small number of inauthentic actors can create the appearance of broad public backlash, drive media coverage, and in some cases coincide with measurable impacts on stock prices.

Jennifer Roberts, Chief Marketing Officer at Onclusive, explained; “Social listening has always answered the question of what is being said, but in an environment where disinformation and coordinated influence campaigns are increasingly sophisticated, that's no longer enough. Our customers need to know, in real-time, whether an emerging conversation reflects genuine public sentiment or whether it’s an orchestrated, inauthentic campaign designed to look like one. That's exactly what Cyabra brings to our platform."

Onclusive's Global Content Hub processes tens of millions of media and social content items daily, providing organizations with visibility into volume, sentiment, media coverage, and narrative trends across channels. Cyabra's technology adds a layer of forensic analysis to that conversation, assessing the authenticity of the actors, the behavior and content driving it, including identifying coordinated versus organic behavior, and detecting inauthentic accounts and synthetic media such as deepfakes. Together, the two platforms are designed to move organizations from simply detecting a narrative to understanding its legitimacy, thereby enabling informed action.

David Low, Chief Marketing Officer at Cyabra, commented, "Built on eight years of data and industry-leading accuracy, Cyabra gives organizations evidence of what's real or not. This collaboration is another opportunity to put cutting-edge narrative intelligence and important mitigation tools in front of organizations and governments that need them most, at the scale and reach Onclusive brings to the market. As disinformation and inauthentic actors online continue to rise, Onclusive's relationships with communications, PR, and marketing leaders globally mean this capability will reach the teams who are on the front line of protecting brand reputation every single day."

How the collaboration works

Onclusive customers will be able to access Cyabra's authenticity and coordination analysis directly within their existing monitoring workflow, including:

Authenticity assessment of the actors and engagement behind a conversation, distinguishing genuine public sentiment from orchestrated activity

of the actors and engagement behind a conversation, distinguishing genuine public sentiment from orchestrated activity Real-time narrative alerts that flag a coordinated story targeting your brand or leadership, the moment it begins to move, so teams can act before the damage is done

that flag a coordinated story targeting your brand or leadership, the moment it begins to move, so teams can act before the damage is done Impersonation and synthetic media detection , identifying spoofed accounts, cloned brand pages, and fake executives, as well as detecting manipulated images or video.

, identifying spoofed accounts, cloned brand pages, and fake executives, as well as detecting manipulated images or video. Evidence-backed mitigation reporting, giving teams the documentation needed to pursue platform takedown requests and respond with confidence

The two platforms are designed to work together at the data level: a customer’s content from Onclusive can be ingested directly into the Cyabra platform, providing a seamless experience that helps customers understand what and who is really driving media conversations.

"In short, Onclusive provides visibility into the conversation and Cyabra provides evidence about its authenticity, coordination, and impact," Mr. Low added. "Together, that combination is designed to move organizations from uncertainty to confidence, enabling them to decide whether to ignore, monitor, or respond to a narrative.”

Availability

The joint offering is available now. Onclusive customers interested in adding Cyabra's authenticity and coordination analysis to their monitoring program can contact their Onclusive account representative to get started.

About Onclusive

Onclusive is the global benchmark for integrated media content, turning enriched data into actionable insight across every channel - online, print, broadcast and social. Our scalable solutions meet real-world needs: from direct integration of enriched data into your ecosystem, self-service tools that track, measure, and manage media impact, to expert analysis that guides sharper decisions. Powered by innovation and elevated by people, we help you protect brand reputation, prove impact, and continually improve your value.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is an AI-powered narrative intelligence company that helps national security and defense organizations, government agencies, brands, communications agencies, and global enterprises restore trust and authenticity online by analyzing manipulated content, coordinated behaviors, and inauthentic actors. The platform helps teams understand who is operating, how activity is amplified, and where coordinated activity is shaping perception, translating evidence into clear mitigation steps. By reducing ambiguity and misdirected response, Cyabra enables proportionate, evidence-led action when clarity matters most.

For more information, visit www.cyabra.com.

Contact:

Investors: ir@cyabra.com

Media: pr@cyabra.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding Cyabra's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Cyabra's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected benefits of its collaboration with Onclusive, the expected capabilities and benefits of the combined offering, the ability of the collaboration to help customers identify and respond to inauthentic narratives and coordinated campaigns, the expected availability and adoption of Cyabra's authenticity and coordination analysis by Onclusive customers, and the expected impact of the collaboration on Cyabra's business and market opportunities. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in Cyabra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Cyabra undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.