Swift Fuels accelerates its engine testing program for high-performance piston engines by joining with FAA Tech Center (PAFI) team

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective May 1, 2026, Swift Fuels executed a Memo of Understanding to join efforts working with FAA fuel testing experts at the William J. Hughes Technical Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey to gain access to seven high-performance engines managed by the Tech Center to expand our portfolio of available engine testing results – with the ultimate aim to achieve FAA fleetwide approval of Swift’s 100R unleaded aviation gasoline.

Swift Fuels recently received “FAA certification” via STC / AML for over 1,200 piston engine models and 1,600 airframe models that were added to Swift’s approved model list (AML). These engine and airframe models with Swift Fuels STC’s are now eligible to use ASTM International compliant 100R unleaded avgas now sold in the commercial marketplace. The seven Tech Center test engines noted herein represent higher compression engines that bring additional test criteria into the FAA’s domain for consideration. Note that Swift Fuels has privately tested many of these same engines with positive results – however we now believe joining the FAA Tech Center in this process is the best and fastest way for all parties to align in a strong comparative basis to evaluate 100R’s performance results using the same FAA engine protocols (so called “Apples-to-Apples”).





FAA Technical Center for Advanced Aerospace in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Completing this EAGLE / FAA Tech Center apples-to-apples evaluation is a tedious process. ASTM International fuel standards (i.e. production specifications) must apply to all fuels. All unresolved fuel research (R&D) must be finalized so fuels being evaluated are understood to be “market ready”. Note: Swift Fuels 100R has been ASTM International approved and commercially sold in the global marketplace for 21 months. No other unleaded candidate fuel has met these initial criteria. Only 100R is market ready. Accordingly, the FAA and industry stakeholders from EAGLE have agreed to work objectively with Swift Fuels once this comparative testing program begins.

Which Piston Engines are Currently Slated for Tech Center Testing?

At this time, the following piston engines are being prepared for FAA Tech Center testing. This list may change or be adjusted at the mutual discretion of the FAA and Swift.

Continental IO-550D

Continental TSIO-520-VB

Continental O-470-U

Continental W670-6N

Lycoming IO-540-K1A5

Lycoming TIO-540-J2B

Lycoming TIO-540-AJ1A





During the evaluation of fuel test results, particular care will be taken to limit or avoid the need for major alterations to any FAA Type Designs. All of Swift Fuels STC / AML results to date are “conforming” – i.e. they tie to engine and airframe “Type Design” data. This means there are no major alterations required. Thus, Swift Fuels has been deployed globally so far with zero impact on aircraft or engine type designs.

Swift Fuels internal calculations by aircraft suggest that to date, 55% of the “FAA certificated” US piston fleet that is currently approved for 100LL is compatible with 100R’s AML with no aircraft or engine changes. Furthermore, we believe because of our proprietary fuel design, we will have fewest of any potential adjustments to achieve fleetwide success vs competitive (ASTM compliant) fuels. Thus, the FAA Tech Center and Industry comparison as part of EAGLE is being pursued by Swift Fuels precisely to highlight these expected outcomes in the coming months.

For periodic updates on Swift Fuels’ progress in the transition to Unleaded Avgas, please monitor our website at www.SwiftFuelsAvgas.com and read our response to FAQs. Call us anytime at (765) 464-8226.

Karl Post

TallGrass PR

karl.post@tallgrasspr.com

949.246.0113

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5744d9e8-cb08-47d6-a915-fbd6de5c637e