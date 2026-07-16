Amazon Web Services Sponsors Fusemachines’ Agentic AI Event Bringing Together 20+ Enterprises to Discuss Trust, Governance, and Agentic AI in Hiring

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced that Amazon Web Services (AWS) sponsored the latest executive dinner hosted by the Agentic AI Forum for Talent Acquisition, bringing together leaders from more than 20 enterprise organizations to discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping hiring and what organizations must do to preserve trust, governance, and transparency in recruiting.

Held at the Harvard Club of New York City, the invitation-only event convened CHROs, talent acquisition executives, HR technology leaders, and enterprise decision-makers for a candid discussion on one of the industry's most pressing questions:

Participants discussed emerging challenges including AI-generated resumes, AI-assisted interview coaching, identity verification, deepfake interviews, responsible AI adoption, governance, and the growing role of agentic AI in supporting recruiters throughout the hiring lifecycle. The conversation also explored enterprise priorities such as security, compliance, deployment models, and collaboration between HR, IT, and security teams as organizations evaluate AI initiatives.

As an AWS Partner, Fusemachines created the Agentic AI Forum for Talent Acquisition to provide enterprise leaders with a trusted venue to discuss the practical realities of deploying AI across recruiting and HR operations.

"The pace of AI adoption has created entirely new questions for hiring leaders," said Giovanni Lemus, Head of Product at Fusemachines. "This wasn't a conversation about replacing recruiters. It was about preserving trust, improving decision-making, and implementing AI responsibly as hiring continues to evolve. Today's HR executives are increasingly expected to work alongside technology and security teams as AI becomes part of the enterprise operating model. Understanding the technologies that power these systems, including services like Amazon Bedrock within AWS, helps HR leaders ask better questions, make more informed decisions, and collaborate more effectively across the business. We're grateful to AWS for supporting a forum where enterprise leaders could openly exchange ideas and deepen that understanding together."

The event reflects the growing momentum behind Fusemachines' Agentic AI Suite for Talent Acquisition, a portfolio of AI agents designed to automate and enhance critical recruiting workflows, including candidate screening, application fraud detection, interview coaching, AI interviewing, and post-interview reporting. The discussions reinforced the need for AI solutions that not only improve efficiency but also strengthen governance, transparency, and human oversight throughout the hiring process.

The executive dinner is part of an ongoing series hosted through the Agentic AI Forum for Talent Acquisition. Insights gathered from attendees, along with survey responses from HR and talent acquisition leaders across the United States, will contribute to an upcoming industry report examining how enterprises are adapting hiring practices in the era of agentic AI.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.



To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver expected operational and business benefits; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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