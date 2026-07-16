Accelerate Holdings Expands Collegiate Revenue Generation Business with Athlete Capital Sports

WYCKOFF, NJ, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerate Holdings, a sports business platform that includes Accelerate Sports Ventures, Accelerate Media, and Athlete Capital Sports, today announced the expansion of Athlete Capital Sports. Focused exclusively on revenue generation, Athlete Capital Sports helps colleges identify, structure, and execute new commercial revenue opportunities that extend beyond traditional media rights and sponsorship agreements, creating value for institutions while generating NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

Former IMG and Learfield executive Pat Streko will lead Athlete Capital Sports' Southern regional office, while former Playfly Sports executive Griffin Mitchell joins Director of Operations Rich Stankewicz and Director of Special Events Wendy Hoover in the Northeast regional office as the company continues to expand its national footprint, with additional markets expected to be announced in the coming months.

“Athletic departments are under more pressure than ever to generate new revenue and create meaningful opportunities for student-athletes,” said Doug Fillis, CEO of Accelerate Holdings. “Athlete Capital was built for this moment. We help schools identify overlooked assets and turn them into sustainable revenue opportunities that benefit both the institution and its athletes. There are valuable assets on every campus that have never been monetized. Our role is to help schools uncover that value and build revenue models that simply don't exist today.”

Unlike traditional multimedia rights partnerships focused on media inventory and sponsorship integrations, Athlete Capital Sports targets underutilized on-campus assets and new commercial ventures. Opportunities may include live events, hospitality experiences, venue rentals and brand partnerships that sit outside existing rights agreements, generating additional funding without disrupting current relationships.

Athlete Capital Sports is one of three operating companies within Accelerate Holdings, joining Accelerate Sports Ventures and Accelerate Media. Together, the businesses were created to provide complementary expertise across strategy, revenue generation and media, helping schools navigate the rapidly evolving college and youth sports landscape.

"As college and high school athletics have evolved, we've recognized that schools need specialized expertise rather than one-size-fits-all solutions," Fillis said. "Our role is to take on the work surrounding roster strategy, NIL planning, revenue generation and media and deliver solutions to our partners. "





ABOUT ACCELERATE HOLDINGS

Accelerate Holdings is a multi-platform sports business ecosystem that connects strategy, revenue generation and media distribution across the youth and collegiate athletics landscape. Through its portfolio of distinct operating companies, including Accelerate Sports Ventures, Accelerate Media and Athlete Capital Sports, the organization delivers integrated solutions that help athletic departments, brands and partners navigate the evolving economics of sports. By combining NIL strategy and advisory services, innovative revenue creation models and scalable media platforms, Accelerate Holdings is building a modern framework that drives growth, unlocks new opportunities for student-athletes and institutions, and expands access and visibility across the broader sports ecosystem.