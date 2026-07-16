Seneca Polytechnic and Khon Kaen University announce a new partnership to support aviation education

TORONTO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new partnership between Seneca Polytechnic and Khon Kaen University (KKU), one of Thailand’s leading research and development institutions, aims to forge global connections in postsecondary aviation education and training.

Seneca has been a Canadian leader in aviation education for more than 50 years and is known internationally for the quality of its graduates, expert faculty and strong industry partnerships. This new collaboration, which will see Seneca share its knowledge and experience with KKU, was officially established through the signing of a memorandum of understanding at Seneca’s Newnham Campus in Toronto on July 14.

“Seneca’s new partnership with Khon Kaen University is a strong example of postsecondary institutions creating international connections to enrich opportunities for student success,” said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic. “By combining the expertise of our School of Aviation with Khon Kaen University’s demonstrated excellence in aviation, we will unlock a brighter future for flight services education.”

Representatives from KKU spent two days at Seneca’s Newnham and Peterborough campuses in early July. During the visit, they toured Seneca’s state-of-the-art learning facilities, met with team members and faculty, and took part in Seneca’s flight simulator experience, an important part of aviation training.

"Great partnerships create great opportunities. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Khon Kaen University as we move forward with our vision of becoming ASEAN's leading aviation hub,” said Associate Professor Dr. Charnchai Panthongviriyakul, President of Khon Kaen University. “Through our collaboration with Seneca, we are not only connecting two institutions but also bridging two nations with a shared commitment to academic excellence and innovation. We are proud to have Seneca as our trusted Canadian partner. Together, we will create meaningful opportunities for students, faculty, and industry while advancing aviation education to meet the demands of the future."

Key elements of the new partnership include opportunities for curriculum sharing, joint research programs and faculty and student exchanges. For additional details on aviation education and training at Seneca, visit the School of Aviation website.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic.

Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

Media Contact:

Ryan Flanagan

416.764.0996

media.relations@senecapolytechnic.ca

Media & External Relations Specialist

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6be6fc38-c5e6-4f70-a2ed-8a2f1934d614