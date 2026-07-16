NETSOL’s Transcend Retail platform goes live across three new US dealer partners

ENCINO, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, today announced the go-live of its Transcend Retail platform across three new US dealer partners: Steve Hahn Auto Group, Atlanta Autos and Royal Coach RV. The deployments mark a continued expansion of Transcend Retail's footprint across the US automotive retail market.

Steve Hahn Auto Group

Steve Hahn Auto Group is a multi-brand dealer group headquartered in Yakima, Washington, operating across its Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Trucks Plus locations. With Transcend Retail now live across the group, Steve Hahn Auto Group is equipped to deliver a consistent, transparent and connected retail experience across all three of its brands, guiding customers through every stage of the buying journey, from initial engagement and vehicle discovery through to credit application and deal completion.

“Our customers come to us having already done their research,” said Tony White, Digital Director at Steve Hahn Auto Group. “They know what they want and they expect a buying experience that matches that level of preparation: transparent, efficient and on their terms. Transcend Retail gives us the ability to meet that expectation head on. We can now bring prospects into our customer journey from the very first interaction, capture the information we need progressively and guide them through to the credit application and beyond – all within a single, seamless process. It is a meaningful step forward for our group and for the customers we serve.”

Atlanta Autos

Atlanta Autos (part of Gravity Autos) is an Atlanta, Georgia-based dealership selling luxury and exotic vehicles that has built its business around a digital-first operating model. With the majority of the group's business conducted remotely, Atlanta Autos required a platform capable of bringing every stage of the retail and deal progression process together in one place, enabling dealers and customers to communicate, negotiate and exchange information effectively without being in the same room.

“At Atlanta Autos, we have built a nationally recognized brand by understanding how today’s buyer wants to shop,” said Patrick O’Brien, Digital Operations Director at Atlanta Autos. “Whether the customer is local, out of state, a first-time luxury buyer, an executive, an athlete, a recording artist or someone simply looking for the right vehicle, the expectation is the same: they want clarity, speed, flexibility and confidence throughout the process. Modern buyers do not want friction or uncertainty. They want to know where they are, what comes next and how to move forward without unnecessary delays. Our partnership with NETSOL and deployment of Transcend Retail supports that standard by helping us create a more connected, predictable and low-friction buying experience from first interest to final delivery.”

Royal Coach RV

Royal Coach RV is a recreational vehicle dealer based in Bakersfield, California. Recognizing a meaningful shift in both the demographic profile and shopping behavior of their customers, Royal Coach RV made the deliberate decision to invest in a digital retail platform, positioning itself as one of the few RV dealers in the market to offer a fully digital retail experience powered by Transcend Retail.

“We started to notice a change in who was walking through our doors, and more importantly, in how they had been shopping before they ever got here,” said Justin Unruh, Owner of Royal Coach RV. “A younger, more digitally native buyer who had already done significant research online and who arrived expecting an experience that matched that. We recognized that if we wanted to serve that customer well, we had to evolve how we retail. Transcend Retail gives us the ability to deliver a shopping experience that is transparent, modern and aligned with how our customers actually want to buy. It is a decision we are confident in and one that we believe sets us apart in our market.”

“We are proud to welcome Steve Hahn Auto Group, Atlanta Autos and Royal Coach RV to the Transcend Retail family,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at NETSOL Technologies Inc. “Each of these deployments reflects something we are seeing consistently across the US automotive retail market: dealers of every size, in every segment and across every vehicle category are recognizing that a connected, transparent and digital-first retail experience is no longer a differentiator, it is a baseline expectation. Transcend Retail was built precisely for this moment. The breadth of this cohort alone, a multi-brand dealer group, a remote-first operation and a forward-thinking RV dealer, speaks to the platform's versatility and the scale of the opportunity ahead of us. We are just getting started.”

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company’s products and services, expectations for future operations, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “targets,” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the timing of customer go-lives and contract renewals, the rate of adoption of AI-enabled product capabilities, foreign currency volatility, and other factors discussed in NETSOL’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. NETSOL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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