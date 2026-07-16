Velvære Park City Selects Christie's International Real Estate as Exclusive Sales and Marketing Brokerage





PARK CITY, Utah, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velvære Park City , the premier wellness-focused, ski-in/ski-out residential community in Deer Valley’s East Village, today announces that sales of its luxury residences and estate homesites will now be exclusively represented by Christie’s International Real Estate , one of the world's leading luxury real estate brokerages.

The appointment marks the next chapter for Velvære as the community continues to build on strong sales momentum and advances toward the next phase of development. Backed by more than $555 million in recently secured financing and situated within Deer Valley's transformative East Village expansion, Velvære has quickly emerged as one of North America's most anticipated luxury mountain communities.

Developed by Bonfire Collective and partners, Velvære is a 60-acre slopeside community with 115 total planned residences featuring direct ski-in/ski-out access to year-round mountain adventure and recreation through an onsite ski-lift, extensive ski terrain, and discovery-focused outdoor spaces; The Well, an integrative fitness and wellness facility with cutting-edge modalities; and The Base, the community’s family adventure center.

"Velvære has reached an exciting new chapter," said Dayson Johnson, Chief Revenue Officer of Bonfire Collective and Partner at Pioche Partners. "Christie’s International Real Estate is the ideal partner to represent Velvære as we continue this evolution. Their unparalleled global reach, deep expertise in luxury real estate and legacy of representing the world's most exceptional properties will help connect Velvære with discerning buyers seeking a truly differentiated mountain lifestyle in Deer Valley."

Leading sales on behalf of Christie’s International Real Estate will be Onie Bolduc, one of Park City's most respected luxury real estate advisors. With decades of experience representing premier mountain properties and deep relationships throughout the local and international luxury real estate markets, Bolduc will oversee residential sales as Velvære continues its next stage of growth.

"The most compelling luxury communities today offer something beyond exceptional real estate — they create a lifestyle that simply can't be replicated," said Onie Bolduc of Christie's International Real Estate. "Velvære has thoughtfully brought together world-class skiing, wellness, design and community in a way that resonates with today's discerning buyer. As the project enters this next phase, we're excited to introduce its extraordinary vision to our global network."

The announcement follows a period of sustained momentum across the community. Earlier this year, Velvære unveiled its collection of twelve luxury chalet-inspired cabins, expanding its residential offerings alongside its estate homes and homesites. Construction continues to accelerate throughout the community, with multiple residences currently under construction and strong buyer demand reinforcing Velvære's position as one of Deer Valley's most sought-after residential opportunities. Estate homes, cabins and homesites are priced from approximately $4 million to $12 million.

For images of Velvaere, please click here . For more information and regular updates on Velvære, please visit www.velvaereparkcity.com and follow along on Facebook at @velvaereparkcity and Instagram @velvaereparkcity.

About Velvaere

Velvære is a new 60-acre community featuring direct ski-in/ski-out access to Deer Valley Resort. Residents will enjoy year-round mountain adventure and recreation through a privately-accessed onsite ski lift, extensive ski terrain, an integrated wellness center with cutting-edge modalities, and a family adventure center and ski beach. The community includes 115 estate homesites, private residences, and cabins. Velvaere is a private enclave within Deer Valley’s East Village expansion and enjoys the benefits of being within walking distance from the new base village yet separate enough to enjoy privacy and exclusivity. For more information on Velvaere, please visit http://www.velvaereparkcity.com and follow along on Facebook at @velvaereparkcity and Instagram @velvaereparkcity.

A bout The Development Team

Bonfire Collective

Bonfire Collective was established to combine the heritage of a 50-year-old best-in-class construction company with a legacy of building Utah’s ultra-estates with cutting-edge, technology and wellness-based master-planned communities. Bonfire Collective partners with developers, architects, and interior designers to create luxury wellness communities in some of the most highly sought-after locations in Utah and Idaho.

VP Companies, Inc

VP Companies has more than 30 years of experience in high-end amenitized real estate development, with a hands-on approach to focused capitalization, entitlement, planning, construction, marketing and sales execution. Based in Sun Valley, ID, VP Companies specializes in developments in the Western States, with current and previous projects and investments in Idaho, Utah, Washington, Colorado, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming and California.

About VUE Christie’s International Real Estate

Established in the fall of 2023 by a distinguished team of real estate experts, VUE Christie’s International Real Estate has quickly emerged as a leader in luxury property transactions. Committed to delivering exceptional service, the brokerage is guided by its core values of integrity, kindness, grit, professionalism, abundance, and a solutions-driven mindset. Rooted in vision, unity, and excellence, the team prides itself on seamlessly connecting discerning buyers and sellers with the finest luxury properties, setting a new standard of exceptional service in the market.

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie’s International Real Estate operates as a distinct luxury brand under the ownership of Compass (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients.

Media Contact

J/PR

619-255-7069

velvaere@jpublicrelations.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50cc0911-f4a1-4436-9506-2d62e1cbf812