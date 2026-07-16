Biobanking Market to Surpass USD 206.61 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Biobanking Market size was valued at USD 89.96 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 206.61 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Increasing demand for high-quality biospecimens, expanding precision medicine programs, rapid advances in genomic research, and growing pharmaceutical investments are accelerating growth across the global biobanking industry.

Growing adoption of precision medicine, genomics research, and biospecimen-based drug discovery continues to reshape the global biobanking industry. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding investments in biorepository infrastructure, cold chain logistics, and laboratory information management systems (LIMS) are supporting long-term market growth.





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Precision Medicine and Genomic Research Drive Biobanking Market Growth

Increased activity in precision medicine projects and genome studies is the major factor behind the growth of the biobanking market. National biobanking projects such as Million Veteran Program and UK Biobank are generating an enormous number of phenotyped and genotyped biospecimens required to discover targets for treatment and biomarkers. The release of whole-genome sequencing results for the entire 500,000-member cohort by the UK Biobank in Q3 2024 led to a 22% surge in research requests worldwide, showing the business potential that the use of large biospecimen datasets provides.

Segmentation Analysis

Biobanking Equipment Dominates the Biobanking Market

Biobanking equipment dominated with approximately 41.8% share in 2025, supported by rising investments in automated repositories, ultra-low temperature storage systems, and advanced monitoring technologies. LIMS is the fastest growing product segment at 10.2% CAGR, driven by increasing demand for sample traceability, data integration, and FAIR compliance.

Biobanking Repository Services Lead Global Demand

Biobanking and Repository Services dominated with approximately 35.4% share in 2025, owing to the growing demand for biospecimen processing, long-term storage, and integrated data management solutions. Cold Chain Logistics is the fastest growing service segment at 9.8% CAGR, fueled by rising clinical trials, international sample transfers, and strict temperature-controlled transportation requirements.

Human Tissue Biospecimens Account for the Largest Market Share

Human Tissues dominated with approximately 38.9% share in 2025, due to their critical importance in oncology research, biomarker discovery, and translational medicine applications. Stem Cells are the fastest growing biospecimen type at 11.3% CAGR, supported by regenerative medicine advancements, iPSC banking expansion, and increasing cell therapy development investments.

Drug Discovery and Clinical Research Drive Biobanking Adoption

Drug Discovery and Clinical Research dominated with approximately 44.7% share in 2025, driven by pharmaceutical reliance on high-quality biospecimens for target identification, biomarker analysis, and patient stratification. Therapeutics is the fastest growing application at 10.1% CAGR, supported by increasing cell and gene therapy pipelines, donor screening requirements, and advanced quality control processes.

North America Leads the Biobanking Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of 42.3% in 2025 due to major government backing by NIH and DoD, presence of advanced research and development centers for pharma and biotech firms, advanced health care infrastructure, adoption of automation, and the All of Us program along with several large-scale population biobanks which continued to dominate the market through consistent investment in precision medicine.

The U.S. Biobanking Market was valued at USD 35.71 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 66.92 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.13%. The U.S. has been at the forefront of biobanking due to its advanced health care infrastructure, extensive genomics research programs and strategic partnerships between pharma, biotech firms, and academic institutions forming the global precision medicine ecosystem.

The Europe Biobanking Market size to be worth around USD 26.99 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to be worth around USD 59.57 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of about 8.23%. Europe is the second largest market globally for biobanking supported by a well-established collaborative network of publicly funded biobanks by BBMRI-ERIC and strong research traditions. Pan-European research is made possible by GDPR harmonization measures and protocols for cross-border accessibility making the need for integrated LIMS and quality management systems high.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market with 10.8% CAGR, owing to the rapid advancements in biomedical research capabilities, governmental programs for genomics research such as China’s Precision Medicine Initiative and Japan’s BioBank Japan and outsourcing of biospecimen management for clinical trials to this region, along with national biobanking networks established in South Korea, Singapore, and Australia.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

BioIVT

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Hamilton Company

Brooks Life Sciences

Precision for Medicine

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Coriell Institute for Medical Research

Lonza Group Ltd.

Azenta Life Sciences

Biolife Solutions, Inc.

Labcorp Drug Development

Qiagen N.V.

PHC Holdings Corporation (PHCbi)

Worthington Industries (Taylor Wharton)

Cryoport, Inc.

So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

AMSBIO

GenVault (acquired by IntegenX)

Bay Biosciences LLC

CTI Biotech

Firalis S.A.

BioRep S.p.A.

Recent Developments:

2025: BioIVT expanded its oncology biorepository with over 50,000 longitudinal solid tumor samples linked to real-world clinical outcomes data, enhancing its value for pharmaceutical biomarker discovery programmes globally.

BioIVT expanded its oncology biorepository with over 50,000 longitudinal solid tumor samples linked to real-world clinical outcomes data, enhancing its value for pharmaceutical biomarker discovery programmes globally. 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its next-generation -150°C automated biobank featuring robotic sample handling and AI-driven inventory management specifically designed for large-scale population genomics repositories.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIOBANKING ADOPTION & BIOREPOSITORY WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – Understands biospecimen collection, processing, storage adoption, automated repository integration, cold chain logistics, and LIMS-based workflow strategies.

– Understands biospecimen collection, processing, storage adoption, automated repository integration, cold chain logistics, and LIMS-based workflow strategies. EQUIPMENT & LIMS PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – Evaluates storage reliability, AI inventory management, LIMS compliance, robotic handling efficiency, and blockchain-enabled biospecimen traceability solutions.

– Evaluates storage reliability, AI inventory management, LIMS compliance, robotic handling efficiency, and blockchain-enabled biospecimen traceability solutions. HUMAN TISSUE & STEM CELL BIOSPECIMEN TECHNOLOGY METRICS – Assesses tissue annotation, stem cell characterization, donor screening, transport integrity, and biospecimen quality management standards.

– Assesses tissue annotation, stem cell characterization, donor screening, transport integrity, and biospecimen quality management standards. DRUG DISCOVERY & CELL THERAPY APPLICATION DEMAND INSIGHTS – Identifies pharmaceutical biobanking opportunities, clinical trial investments, cell therapy growth, diagnostics partnerships, and precision medicine applications.

– Identifies pharmaceutical biobanking opportunities, clinical trial investments, cell therapy growth, diagnostics partnerships, and precision medicine applications. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & BIOSPECIMEN QUALITY INVESTMENT TRACKER – Tracks biospecimen regulations, privacy frameworks, quality standards, certifications, and global transfer policies impacting biobanking investments.

– Tracks biospecimen regulations, privacy frameworks, quality standards, certifications, and global transfer policies impacting biobanking investments. FEDERATED BIOBANKING & NEXT-GENERATION PRECISION MEDICINE INNOVATION ANALYSIS – Identifies virtual biobanks, multi-omics networks, real-world evidence services, and precision medicine innovation opportunities.

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Biobanking Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 89.96 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 206.61 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.67% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product [Biobanking Equipment (Temperature Control Systems, Incubators & Centrifuges, Alarms & Monitoring Systems, Accessories & Other Equipment), Biobanking Consumables, Laboratory Information Management Systems]

• By Service [Biobanking & Repository, Lab processing, Qualification/ Validation, Cold Chain Logistics, Other Services]

• By Biospecimen Type [Human Tissues, Human Organs, Stem Cells (Adult Stem Cells, Embryonic Stem Cells, IPS Cells, Other Stem Cells), Other Biospecimens]

• By Biobanks Type [Physical/Real Biobanks (Tissue Biobanks, Population-Based Biobanks, Genetic (DNA/RNA), Disease Based Biobanks), Virtual Biobanks]

• By Application [Therapeutics, Drug Discovery & Clinical Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Other Applications]

• By Biobanks Ownership [University Owned, National/Regional Agencies Owned, Non-profit Organizations Owned, Private Organization Owned]

• By End-use [Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs & CMOs, Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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