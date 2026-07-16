Robinhood Chain News: STONKCAT Launches $SCAT Presale on Robinhood Chain Amid Growing Memecoin Interest

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Chain's meme-token scene has a new entrant. STONKCAT , an independent community project, opened its $SCAT Presale today, joining a wave of activity on the Ethereum Layer-2 network since its public mainnet launch in July 2026.





Join $SCAT Presale → https://stonkcat.com/presale

The project centers on a single running joke: a cat that simply never sells. Its origin story places the cat in front of a Bloomberg terminal in 2008, unmoved by the crash unfolding around it. The same cat reappears through the 2021 meme-stock rally and the 2022 bear market, always holding, never reacting. By 2026, with Robinhood Chain live and meme tokens taking off, the cat resurfaces once more, this time with a contract of its own.

"We didn't want to launch a ticker with no story behind it," the founding team said. "STONKCAT gave us a character people could actually attach to before they ever looked at a chart."

$SCAT Presale mechanics are built around a fixed total supply of 1,000,000,000 $SCAT. 150,000,000 tokens (15% of total supply) is set aside for the presale itself, with individual contributions capped between 0.1 ETH and 15 ETH and a combined target of 150 ETH. The remaining supply is split across Uniswap liquidity (9%), community incentives (9%), marketing (12%), and charity (5%), with half of all tokens permanently burned. Once the presale closes, $SCAT is set to list on Uniswap roughly 30% above the presale rate, backed by locked liquidity.

Join $SCAT Presale → https://stonkcat.com/presale

Robinhood Chain has quickly become a proving ground for meme tokens, with projects like CASHCAT posting notable trading volume in recent weeks. STONKCAT's team says its buy caps are meant to spread ownership across many smaller holders instead of a handful of large ones.

The project's community, called "The Litter," is being built in parallel with the presale, through ongoing meme content, contests, and regular disclosures around liquidity locks and contract verification.

$SCAT Presale terms in full are posted at stonkcat.com/presale .

About STONKCAT

STONKCAT ($SCAT) is a community-run meme token on Robinhood Chain, built around the story of a cat that never sells. Its holder community, "The Litter," centers on long-term participation, humor, and public transparency.

Website: https://stonkcat.com

Presale: https://stonkcat.com/presale

X: https://x.com/stonkcat_meme

Telegram: https://t.me/stonkcatcommunity

Media Contact:

Daniel Wong

contact@stonkcat.com

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