Better Blend to open two new Cincinnati-area locations

CINCINNATI, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Blend, the Northern Kentucky-founded smoothie and wellness brand, is continuing its rapid growth with two new Cincinnati-area locations opening this summer and fall, further expanding its footprint across the region.

The first location, located at 3842 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209 in Hyde Park Plaza, will bring Better Blend's signature smoothies and bowls to one of Cincinnati's most established and thriving neighborhoods. The store opening is set for August 8, 2026.

A second location at 7330 Kenwood Plaza, Cincinnati, OH 45236 in Kenwood will expand the brand’s presence into one of the region's premier shopping and business districts. It’s expected to open early this fall.

These openings will bring Better Blend to 20 locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Florida, marking another milestone for the homegrown brand that has quickly grown into one of the region's fastest-growing restaurants.

"We're very excited to continue to grow across Ohio," says Isaac Hamlin, founder and CEO of Better Blend. "All the support from our communities is what has made this possible, and we couldn't be more grateful. We can’t wait to bring Better Blend to even more neighborhoods across the region.”

Founded in 2018 in Northern Kentucky, Better Blend was created with a mission to make healthy eating simple, accessible, and enjoyable. What began as a single neighborhood smoothie shop has grown into an award-winning brand serving customers across multiple states while remaining headquartered in Northern Kentucky.

From low-sugar, high-protein smoothies to nutrient-dense, fruit-based bowls, Better Blend offers a variety of options designed to appeal to different tastes and wellness goals. Customers can further customize their orders with add-ins like fresh fruit, creatine, collagen, and probiotics, making it easy to build a meal that supports everything from post-workout recovery to plant-based eating or a quick breakfast on the go.

For more information can be found on Better Blend’s official website: www.betterblend.com

SOCIAL MEDIA



Facebook: @betterblendofficial

Instagram: @betterblendofficial

TikTok: @better_blend

LOCATION

Better Blend - Hyde Park

3842 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209

MEDIA CONTACT

Kim Hamlin

CMO

kim.hamlin@betterblend.com

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